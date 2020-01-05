You are here

Dakar rally stops at Al-Wajh, a city rich with history

Residents of Al-Wajh hope the Dakar Rally 2020 will attract investors and boost tourism.
Residents of Al-Wajh hope the Dakar Rally 2020 will attract investors and boost tourism. (Arab News)
Residents of Al-Wajh hope the Dakar Rally 2020 will attract investors and boost tourism. (Arab News)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • The old city’s pristine environment has placed it high on the list of cities to visit for locals and tourists
  • Historians differ on the origins of its name, which translates as “the face” 
AL-WAJH: Al-Wajh, on the Red Sea coast, is one of the most attractive Saudi cities. With a long history of welcoming sailors and visitors, it is a fitting setting for the first stage of Dakar Rally 2020.
The old city’s pristine environment, barely touched by development projects, has placed it high on the list of cities to visit for locals and tourists alike in modern times but its location was primeval. 
According to local newspaper columnist and media figure Ahmed Al-Balawi, historians differ on the origins of the name, which translates as “the face.” 
“The most acceptable one is that the city is located on a relatively high plateau above the Red Sea, and is considered to be the starting point of the land of the Hijaz region for people sailing from the African continent. It is the first area of the Arabian Peninsula that they ‘face’ when approaching land.”
Al-Balawi said that historians believe that the port of Al-Wajh has been known since ancient times, even before Islam, and was used by the Nabateans. The city is known for the remains of a Roman port at Al-Qusayer, 45 km to the south.
“The port became vitally important during the Islamic era, especially during the Ayyubid, Mamluk and Ottoman dynasties.”
Al-Balawi said that Dakar Rally 2020 had received great media coverage, and “this means media will focus on the city, which has all the necessary tourist attractions beginning from the moderate weather throughout the year, the presence of virgin beaches, picturesque islands, diversity of fish, coral reefs, diving, archaeological castles and houses and mosques; the thing that will definitely have a great impact on the development of the city.”
“I am thrilled to see the Dakar in our city for the first time. This means the city will be globally known through the international media coverage that is expected to accompany the events,” he said.“This major historical sporting event will allow young people of Al-Wajh to learn more about the race. This could pave the way for the local talents to practice this type of sport and hopefully become champions.”
Al-Balawi said that the governorate of Al-Wajh is part of the Red Sea Project and the mega project of Amaala. 
“Al-Wajh is the nearest sea port to AlUla and is to the south of the $500 billion megacity of NEOM. All these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the development of this city, raise economic growth rates and create new job opportunities for the citizens,” he said.
Al-Balawi said that the only thing the residents, estimated at 45,000, are currently in need of is that investors speed up implementing the investment opportunities that the city has provided. “These include establishing commercial malls and recreational zones,” he said.

   

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Wajh tourism Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally

Saudi DJs take their turn to shine in the Kingdom

Brother act: Dish Dash during the MDL Beast festival in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • Music is one aspect of society and holding music events has given Saudi artists, producers and DJs the chance to show off their skills
RIYADH: Saudi DJ duo Dish Dash have been making music for some years, entertaining crowds in London, Miami and across the Arab world. But it is only recently that their star has started shining more brightly in the Kingdom.
Brothers Hassan and Abbas Ghazzawi come from a musical family and attended many concerts growing up, but it was an Erick Morello concert that got them hooked on dance music.
“We grew up in a family of musicians, so we always had support. We got mentorship from (Canadian record producer) Tone Depth, and we studied at the SAE Institute in London to perfect our craft and get involved in production alongside DJ-ing,” Hassan, who is one half of Dish Dash, told Arab News. “We think about how to get people hooked to our sound; it’s from there you can really take them on a journey and experiment, you just need to win them over first.”
Riyadh last month hosted the largest EDM festival in the Middle East, MDL Beast, featuring some of the world’s biggest DJ names including Steve Aoki, Tiesto and Martin Garrix. There was also a local lineup that was able to take the spotlight in Saudi Arabia for the first time.
Hassan revealed that fear of having an event shut down had been an issue in the past, but that many event promoters nowadays were seeking local talent to host their events.
“My brother Abbas and I never imagined being where we are in our home country today, but on the international scene, we feel we’ve been moving in the right direction with our last releases on Tone Depth’s Flora7Fauna (music label), and a lot more on the way."
He expressed his optimism at the way the country's music scene was evolving, and how it gave artists such as Dish Dash the chance to act as ambassadors for Saudi Arabia at an international and cultural level.

FASTFACT

Dish Dash were among Saudi talent at MDL Beast festival.

“It’s amazing to be able to say that there’s a future for this industry in Saudi. We now have the potential to really get to the top while representing our country positively. It has been a real privilege from seeing the surprise in artists that they’re going to be performing in Saudi Arabia, to getting to share the stage with huge names like Black Coffee, Solomun and Marco Carola at home is just amazing.”
Music is one aspect of society and holding music events has given Saudi artists, producers and DJs the chance to show off their skills. “We hope to continue contributing in showing the world what Saudi Arabia is really like,” said Hassan.
The brothers played “All of Us MBS” to hundreds of thousands of people at MDL Beast. “It received a great response from the audience. We are releasing it very soon.”
Hassan said it was their dream to create a Saudi-made traveling festival experience so that they could share their music and talent on a much bigger scale than DJ sets.
“We’re planning some special events to help educate Saudi youth on electronic music, we’re really looking forward to those,” he said, before adding an uplifting message for emerging artists.
“Did you ever imagine Saudi Arabia could hold an electronic music festival? Everything is possible, just don’t give up.”

Topics: DJ

