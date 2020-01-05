You are here

  • Home
  • People of Al-Wajh look to Dakar rally to put city on map

People of Al-Wajh look to Dakar rally to put city on map

1 / 6
General view of a Team Overdrive Toyota vehicle in action during stage one. (Reuters)
2 / 6
General view of a Team Overdrive Toyota vehicle in action during stage one. (Reuters)
3 / 6
Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires, driven by China's Wei Han and Min Liao in action during stage one . (Reuters)
4 / 6
Residents of Al-Wajh hope the Dakar Rally 2020 will attract investors and boost tourism. (Arab News)
5 / 6
Residents of Al-Wajh hope the Dakar Rally 2020 will attract investors and boost tourism. (Arab News)
6 / 6
Residents of Al-Wajh hope the Dakar Rally 2020 will attract investors and boost tourism. (Arab News)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ucmy

Updated 21 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

People of Al-Wajh look to Dakar rally to put city on map

  • Residents hope for boost in terms of investment, tourism
Updated 21 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Al-WAJH: Residents of Al-Wajh are hopeful that the Dakar Rally 2020, which began on Sunday, will attract investors to the coastal Saudi city.

Some residents have expressed delight at seeing big names of the annual sporting event in their city.

Receptionist Talal Al-Aradi said he has started to see new guests coming to Al-Wajh and asking about the rally.

“It’s apparent that this international event has given our small city the attention it deserves. Many Saudis may know little about Al-Wajh, but with the rally going through it, it will become famous enough and it will be a tourist destination,” he told Arab News.

Abdullah Al-Balawi, who has just returned to his city after finishing an English-language course in the UK, said he is optimistic that Al-Wajh will soon be an important destination on the Saudi tourism map.

“The annual long-distance off-road racing event will for sure add a lot to Saudi Arabia. It will shed light on the country’s most beautiful places, beginning from Jeddah to the finishing line at Qiddiya. The people of Al-Wajh are so lucky that their city is part of this big sports event,” he told Arab News.

Sultan Al-Maslamani, a chemistry student at Tabuk University who is spending his vacation with his family in Al-Wajh, said he is excited to see international motorists going through his place of birth, which many of his friends have heard little about.

“Like many of my friends, I don’t have a full idea about the rules of the race and the categories of the vehicles. However, the people here have started to talk about the event and the motorists taking part in it,” he told Arab News.

“The name of the Saudi driver, Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who we wish good luck, has become more popular than ever.”

Al-Maslamani said the young people of Al-Wajh are ambitious, and this event may inspire some of them to become famous rally drivers. 

But he expressed hope that seeing the competitors driving aggressively will not negatively affect young drivers on the city’s streets.

“They have to understand that safety is a priority to the rally drivers, who’ve been professionally trained on such off-road activities,” he said.

“Moreover, these professional motorists are using trucks or motorbikes that are purpose-built and heavily modified to meet the toughest driving conditions on inhospitable terrain.”

The rally began in Jeddah and will end in Qiddiya on Jan. 17. In the past year, Saudi Arabia has increasingly opened its doors to international tourism and world-class sports and entertainment events, as part of its efforts to diversify the nation’s economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Wajh tourism Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally

Related

Corporate News
X-raid to race for Bahrain in Dakar Rally

Dakar rally stop Al-Wajh, a city rich with history

Updated 42 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Dakar rally stop Al-Wajh, a city rich with history

  • The old city’s pristine environment has placed it high on the list of cities to visit for locals and tourists
  • Historians differ on the origins of its name, which translates as “the face” 
Updated 42 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

AL-WAJH: Al-Wajh, on the Red Sea coast, is one of the most attractive Saudi cities. With a long history of welcoming sailors and visitors, it is a fitting setting for the first stage of Dakar Rally 2020.
The old city’s pristine environment, barely touched by development projects, has placed it high on the list of cities to visit for locals and tourists alike in modern times but its location was primeval. 
According to local newspaper columnist and media figure Ahmed Al-Balawi, historians differ on the origins of the name, which translates as “the face.” 
“The most acceptable one is that the city is located on a relatively high plateau above the Red Sea, and is considered to be the starting point of the land of the Hijaz region for people sailing from the African continent. It is the first area of the Arabian Peninsula that they ‘face’ when approaching land.”
Al-Balawi said that historians believe that the port of Al-Wajh has been known since ancient times, even before Islam, and was used by the Nabateans. The city is known for the remains of a Roman port at Al-Qusayer, 45 km to the south.
“The port became vitally important during the Islamic era, especially during the Ayyubid, Mamluk and Ottoman dynasties.”
Al-Balawi said that Dakar Rally 2020 had received great media coverage, and “this means media will focus on the city, which has all the necessary tourist attractions beginning from the moderate weather throughout the year, the presence of virgin beaches, picturesque islands, diversity of fish, coral reefs, diving, archaeological castles and houses and mosques; the thing that will definitely have a great impact on the development of the city.”
“I am thrilled to see the Dakar in our city for the first time. This means the city will be globally known through the international media coverage that is expected to accompany the events,” he said.“This major historical sporting event will allow young people of Al-Wajh to learn more about the race. This could pave the way for the local talents to practice this type of sport and hopefully become champions.”
Al-Balawi said that the governorate of Al-Wajh is part of the Red Sea Project and the mega project of Amaala. 
“Al-Wajh is the nearest sea port to AlUla and is to the south of the $500 billion megacity of NEOM. All these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the development of this city, raise economic growth rates and create new job opportunities for the citizens,” he said.
Al-Balawi said that the only thing the residents, estimated at 45,000, are currently in need of is that investors speed up implementing the investment opportunities that the city has provided. “These include establishing commercial malls and recreational zones,” he said.

   

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Wajh tourism Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally

Related

Saudi Arabia
People of Al-Wajh look to Dakar rally to put city on map
Corporate News
X-raid to race for Bahrain in Dakar Rally

Latest updates

Hollywood prepares to toast winners at Golden Globes
Erdogan: Turkish military units have started moving to Libya
Israel’s opposition seeks swift end to Netanyahu immunity bid
Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya
Dakar rally stop Al-Wajh, a city rich with history

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.