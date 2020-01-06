Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian projects in Yemen

MUKALLA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues to carry out various humanitarian projects across Yemen.
KSRelief concluded its voluntary medical campaign for open-heart surgeries on children in Mukalla, Hadhramaut governorate.
The volunteer medical team conducted 103 operations, including 23 open-heart surgeries and 80 catheterizations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
KSRelief emergency nutrition clinics continued to provide treatment services in the Khokha district of Hodeidah governorate, in partnership with the Taybah Foundation for Development. During the past month, the clinics treated a total of 18,771 beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, KSRelief, in cooperation with the Charity Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, has distributed shelter materials — including 12 tents, 40 blankets and 20 rugs — in Yemen’s Al-Mahra governorate, benefiting 75 students.
KSRelief also continued implementing a water and environmental sanitation project in Al-Khokha directorate, Hodeidah.