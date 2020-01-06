You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian projects in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian projects in Yemen

KSRelief emergency nutrition clinics continued to provide treatment services in the Khokha district of Hodeidah governorate. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yypna

Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian projects in Yemen

  • KSRelief continued implementing a water and environmental sanitation project in Al-Khokha directorate, Hodeidah
Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

MUKALLA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues to carry out various humanitarian projects across Yemen.
KSRelief concluded its voluntary medical campaign for open-heart surgeries on children in Mukalla, Hadhramaut governorate.
The volunteer medical team conducted 103 operations, including 23 open-heart surgeries and 80 catheterizations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
KSRelief emergency nutrition clinics continued to provide treatment services in the Khokha district of Hodeidah governorate, in partnership with the Taybah Foundation for Development. During the past month, the clinics treated a total of 18,771 beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, KSRelief, in cooperation with the Charity Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, has distributed shelter materials — including 12 tents, 40 blankets and 20 rugs — in Yemen’s Al-Mahra governorate, benefiting 75 students.
KSRelief also continued implementing a water and environmental sanitation project in Al-Khokha directorate, Hodeidah. 

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency KSRelief launches International Journal of Humanitarian Studies website
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid center KSRelief and UN migration body sign Somalia nutrition deal

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund deposits $131 million in accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries

A total of 7,098 job seekers — 3,928 women and 3,170 men - were offered job opportunities in the private sector in December through the two Hafiz initiatives. (SPA)
Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund deposits $131 million in accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries

  • Hadaf offers qualification and training support programs for people to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market and contribute to the Kingdom’s national development
Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) deposited more than SAR493 million ($131 million) in people’s bank accounts for December.
The beneficiaries, numbering more than 323,000, are registered with the Hafiz unemployment and difficulty schemes. Hadaf said that the number of people registered with the Hafiz unemployment program had reached 168,062, while the figure for the difficulty scheme stood at 155,912.
A total of 7,098 job seekers — 3,928 women and 3,170 men - were offered job opportunities in the private sector in December through the two Hafiz initiatives.
The Kingdom wants to reduce unemployment figures, and to find suitable jobs for Saudis. Hadaf offers qualification and training support programs for people to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market and contribute to the Kingdom’s national development. 
To support the training of the local labor force, Hadaf has launched programs and held job interviews in cooperation with the private sector throughout Saudi Arabia to back the employment of the national workforce.

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) HAFIZ

Related

Saudi Arabia
49,000 Saudis employed via Hadaf in 11 months
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Hadaf under virus attack

Latest updates

Ramy Youssef wins best actor in a TV series comedy at Golden Globes
Saudi Human Resources Development Fund deposits $131 million in accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries
Students, youth wing of pro-ruling party outfit clash in India’s capital
Protesters in Iraq slam Iranian, US ‘occupiers’
Lebanese refuse Nasrallah’s ‘declaration of war’ on US

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.