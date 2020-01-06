You are here

Saudi Arabia and 7 countries form council to secure Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

King Salman meets with foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia in Riyadh. (SPA)
King Salman received Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry in Riyadh. (SPA)
King Salman received Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh in Riyadh. (SPA)
King Salman meets with foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia in Riyadh. (SPA)
King Salman meets with foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia in Riyadh. (SPA)
King Salman received Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Issa Awad in Riyadh. (SPA)
King Salman meets with foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

  • King Salman met foreign ministers of the countries involved in Riyadh
  • The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden are two of the world’s busiest shipping routes
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman praised on Monday the formation of a new council aimed at securing the waterways of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The council, which includes Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia, will increase cooperation between the countries and aims to tackle piracy, smuggling and other threats in the seas that are key international shipping routes.
King Salman met the foreign ministers of the countries involved in Riyadh on Monday.
They discussed a number of issues related to developing joint cooperation in order to enhance security and stability in the region.

The ministers signed a founding charter for the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, said the meeting came at a sensitive time when cooperation needs to be increased capabilities enhanced “so that we can deal with any risks or challenges facing our region, and work to protect the security of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”
“The Kingdom is very keen to coordinate and cooperate with the member states of this council, to face these challenges and the risks that surround us from every side,” he added.
The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden are two of the world’s busiest shipping routes connecting Europe to Asia and the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia appeals for calm after Soleimani killing

Updated 06 January 2020
Reuters

Saudi Arabia appeals for calm after Soleimani killing

  • ‘We are very keen that the situation in the region doesn’t escalate any further’
  • ‘We have to be conscious of the risks and dangers not just to the region but to wider global security’
Updated 06 January 2020
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Monday the kingdom does not want to see further escalation of tensions in the region at a “very dangerous moment,” following Friday’s killing by a US drone of Iran’s most prominent military commander.
“We are very keen that the situation in the region doesn’t escalate any further. It’s certainly a very dangerous moment and we have to be conscious of the risks and dangers not just to the region but to wider global security,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told a news briefing in Riyadh.
“We hope that all actors take all the steps necessary to prevent any further escalation and any provocation,” he said.

Later on Monday, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa discussed with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper the importance of maintaining regional security and stability, state news agency BNA reported.

