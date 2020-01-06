RIYADH: A Shoura Council member and newly appointed Saudi ambassadors to a number of countries were sworn in before King Salman in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The new ambassadors to South Africa, Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Anqari; Chile, Dr. Manea bin Saad Al-Khamsi; Bangladesh, Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan; Kazakhstan, Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Dawood; and Belgium, Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Jandan, were all sworn in. The new appointments also include Shoura Council member Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hussain.
Each official recited the oath: “I swear by Almighty Allah to be faithful to my religion, and to my king and my country; to never reveal any state secrets; to preserve the Kingdom’s interests and laws at home and abroad; and to perform my duty with sincerity, honesty and loyalty.”
The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of State Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.
King Salman receives newly appointed Saudi ambassadors
https://arab.news/6czkg
King Salman receives newly appointed Saudi ambassadors
- The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of State Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban
RIYADH: A Shoura Council member and newly appointed Saudi ambassadors to a number of countries were sworn in before King Salman in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.