King Salman receives newly appointed Saudi ambassadors

King Salman receives Shoura Council member and newly appointed ambassadors in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 06 January 2020
  • The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of State Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban
RIYADH: A Shoura Council member and newly appointed Saudi ambassadors to a number of countries were sworn in before King Salman in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The new ambassadors to South Africa, Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Anqari; Chile, Dr. Manea bin Saad Al-Khamsi; Bangladesh, Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan; Kazakhstan, Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Dawood; and Belgium, Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Jandan, were all sworn in. The new appointments also include Shoura Council member Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hussain.
Each official recited the oath: “I swear by Almighty Allah to be faithful to my religion, and to my king and my country; to never reveal any state secrets; to preserve the Kingdom’s interests and laws at home and abroad; and to perform my duty with sincerity, honesty and loyalty.”
The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of State Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund deposits $131 million in accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries

A total of 7,098 job seekers — 3,928 women and 3,170 men - were offered job opportunities in the private sector in December through the two Hafiz initiatives. (SPA)
  • Hadaf offers qualification and training support programs for people to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market and contribute to the Kingdom’s national development
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) deposited more than SAR493 million ($131 million) in people’s bank accounts for December.
The beneficiaries, numbering more than 323,000, are registered with the Hafiz unemployment and difficulty schemes. Hadaf said that the number of people registered with the Hafiz unemployment program had reached 168,062, while the figure for the difficulty scheme stood at 155,912.
A total of 7,098 job seekers — 3,928 women and 3,170 men - were offered job opportunities in the private sector in December through the two Hafiz initiatives.
The Kingdom wants to reduce unemployment figures, and to find suitable jobs for Saudis. Hadaf offers qualification and training support programs for people to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market and contribute to the Kingdom’s national development. 
To support the training of the local labor force, Hadaf has launched programs and held job interviews in cooperation with the private sector throughout Saudi Arabia to back the employment of the national workforce.

