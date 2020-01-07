You are here

  • Home
  • German musicians enthrall with captivating performance in Saudi Arabia

German musicians enthrall with captivating performance in Saudi Arabia

1 / 7
Lea Maria Loffler on the harp while Myriam Ghani plays the flute at a concert in Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
2 / 7
The New Year’s Concert of the German Consulate General hosted the musicians as a gift to the people of Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
3 / 7
The New Year’s Concert of the German Consulate General hosted the musicians as a gift to the people of Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
4 / 7
The New Year’s Concert of the German Consulate General hosted the musicians as a gift to the people of Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
5 / 7
The New Year’s Concert of the German Consulate General hosted the musicians as a gift to the people of Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
6 / 7
The New Year’s Concert of the German Consulate General hosted the musicians as a gift to the people of Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
7 / 7
The New Year’s Concert of the German Consulate General hosted the musicians as a gift to the people of Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jghp6

Updated 34 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

German musicians enthrall with captivating performance in Saudi Arabia

Updated 34 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: A night of classical music performed by a German duo on Sunday enchanted guests in Jeddah, taking them on a full experience of the flute and harp, a first in the Kingdom’s coastal city.

The New Year’s Concert of the German Consulate General hosted the musicians as a gift to the people of Jeddah. Playing the harp was Lea Maria Loffler and the flute was played by Myriam Ghani.

Held under the stars, the young duo presented original works from classical greats such as Schumann, Ravel and Bach, adapting them to their instruments for the crowd in a perfect winter setting.

As the night went on, the crowd were transfixed by the beauty of the harp and flute combination, transporting them in time as they listened to Beethoven’s “Schone Minka,” Ravel’s “Vocalise-Etude en from de Habaera,” Christoph Gluck’s “Dance of the Blessed Spirits and Minuet” from the opera Orpheus and Eurydice, and Nino Rota’s title theme for the classic film “The Godfather” by Francis Ford Coppola.

German Consul General in Jeddah Holger Ziegeler was keen on bringing a taste of Germany’s finest musicians to Saudi
Arabia.

“I like to surprise my guests, I like to bring in something that is different, something that has never been heard before (live) in Saudi Arabia, or in my garden!” he told Arab News. “I don’t believe the harp has ever been (played) in Jeddah.

“What we’ve heard tonight is a very high standard of art. The music that was chosen will immediately enclose in your heart — you don’t need to attend a hundred concerts or understand music,” he said. “As a fan of classical music, the message we intended to send was that classical music is just as popular as modern music, and it transcends time.”

A member of the Cologne Chamber Orchestra and the Wuppertal Symphony Orchestra, it was Ghani’s first performance in the Kingdom, and she was delighted to “bring in new music, as it connects different cultures.”

“Musicians tell a story and I found that I was able to express that through the flute,” said Ghani. “I found my connection with it and it’s great to see how the audience connected with the sounds. After the concert, the audience was very curious to know more about the flute and how long I’ve been playing, it’s wonderful to see such inquisitive people.”

Discovering her love for the harp at the age of five, and performing her first public solo concerto with orchestra at age 12, Lea Maria Loffler granted the audience a fantastic performance. 

She told Arab News that it pleased her to see how the audience was able to feel the melodies. “The most important and rewarding thing about music is when you get on stage and you want to tell the story and connect with their emotions, you get to connect with the audience and imagine the tales told by the melodies,” she said.

“Music transcends time and boundaries, touching people’s hearts and minds.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Culture and Entertainment

Related

Saudi Arabia
Most Saudis consider pop music an effective way to uplift mood, says study
Saudi Arabia
Saudi DJs take their turn to shine in the Kingdom

Startup of the Week: Saudi business venture offers bright future for sustainable food production

Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
Updated 07 January 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Startup of the Week: Saudi business venture offers bright future for sustainable food production

  • The startup will help toward achieving the Vision 2030 goal of reducing waste and providing better food using sustainable and efficient resources
Updated 07 January 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: A Saudi startup is aiming to shed new light on food production using the latest laser technology.

Oaesis was established by entrepreneurs Vasiliki Kordopati and Robert Werfelmann to help solve the global problem of food scarcity by harnessing light to grow items sustainably.

The company’s laser-based artificial lighting system has proved to be a major boon to the horticulture industry since its introduction. “We utilize laser technology within the visible light spectrum, and we grow plants in a more efficient way,” Kordopati told Arab News.

“We noticed that most plants and salads we have (in the Kingdom) are imported, traveling long distances … so we asked ourselves: ‘Why not have indoor farms here in the region and in Saudi Arabia, where people can have fresh local produce with no pesticides or chemicals?’”

Oaesis is thought to be the world’s first provider of laser-based energy efficient grow lights for indoor farming, enabling growers to produce fresh, healthy, year-round vegetables and fruits.

“We utilize the laser technology providing artificial light with lower energy consumption and better efficiency,” Kordopati said. “This technology is capable of growing any kind of indoor farming plants (such as microgreens, lettuces, herbs and berries) on a commercial scale, maximizing yields effortlessly.”

She added that using light with less heat emissions was better for plants, with Oaesis’ system providing “up to 4.5 times more light to plants with almost 80 percent less heat emissions compared to current technologies. Our system is competitive with the cost of current technologies and has shown a 35 percent reduction of total operating costs for an indoor farm.”

 

Kordopati pointed out that the population of Saudi Arabia was expected to reach 39.5 million by 2030, “raising the need for food production by 35 percent.” One of the best potential sustainable ways of growing food locally was through the use of indoor/vertical farms, as opposed to traditional agricultural methods which used vast quantities of water and space.

“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 tackles this problem by adapting more sustainable, productive and efficient ways to produce local food,” she said.

Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan. “Our mission is to help more companies, locally and globally, to improve their farms and provide better, fresh and nutritious produce with less energy demands,” Kordopati added.

“Also, Oaesis will hopefully inspire new local and global indoor farms to enter the market in Saudi Arabia.”

In addition, the startup will help toward achieving the Vision 2030 goal of reducing waste and providing better food using sustainable and efficient resources. “We wish to see a future where energy is used as efficiently as possible.”

On the company’s name, Kordopati said: “We’re in Saudi Arabia, and when we think about plants in a desert, an oasis comes to mind … We’re making an imaginary oasis in the Kingdom, and we want to be unique in what we’re doing.”

Topics: King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) Oaesis Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Red Sea Farms in Saudi Arabia aims to provide viable solutions to water scarcity
photos
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Drones help Saudi startup map out bright future

Latest updates

University rampage sparks new protests across India
Startup of the Week: Saudi business venture offers bright future for sustainable food production
Arab, African coastal states vow to boost cooperation
Young Saudis take the reins in Kingdom’s camel racing culture
German musicians enthrall with captivating performance in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.