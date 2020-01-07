You are here

  British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

The British teenager, with face covered, said she was coerced into retracting an accusation she was gang-raped. (AFP)
Updated 07 January 2020
AFP

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

  • The case has drawn a rare rebuke from Britain
  • Uproar from rights groups concerned the woman did not get a fair trial
Updated 07 January 2020
AFP

PARALIMNI, Cyprus: A Cypriot court on Tuesday handed a British teenager a four-month suspended prison sentence after convicting her of falsely accusing a dozen Israeli tourists of gang rape.

The 19-year smiled and hugged family after the sentence was handed down following a months-long trial that her lawyers say was littered with investigatory and legal mistakes and issues, including repeated refusals by the judge to consider whether she was raped.

The case has sparked protests in Britain and calls for tourists to boycott the island.

The sentencing took place to loud shouts from protesters outside the court room, including around 50 Israelis — mainly women, but some men — who traveled to Cyprus to offer moral support to the woman.

As the judge delivered his sentencing, shouts of “Cyprus justice, shame on you” were audible in the court, despite police ordering journalists to close windows and blinds.

Lawyers for the woman, whom AFP is not naming, say she was raped in the seaside resort of Ayia Napa by 12 Israeli teenagers in their hotel room on July 17.

She fled in distress to her own hotel and was examined by an in-house doctor, who called the police.

A group of Israeli teenagers were arrested and appeared in court, but 10 days after making a complaint of rape she was interviewed again by police and signed a retraction.

The Israelis were allowed to return home and not called as witnesses.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he has “firmly and categorically registered” concerns with Cypriot officials about the case.

Judge Michalis Papathanasiou had told the young woman “statements you have given were false,” as he convicted her on December 30.

He said during the trial that her account was beset by “contradictions, confusion, lack of logic and exaggeration.”

Lewis Power, a British lawyer who is part of the woman’s legal team, said she would leave Cyprus by the end of the day.

An appeal to the Supreme Court “will begin in the next few days,” but it is not clear when any case will be heard, because the “wheels of justice move very slowly in Cyprus,” he said.

The case has highlighted “a gaping chasm in the treatment” of victims of sexual assault in Cyprus relative to other jurisdictions, Power added.

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

Updated 07 January 2020
AFP

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

  • President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon
  • France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising
Updated 07 January 2020
AFP

PARIS: France and the United States have given themselves 15 days to settle a dispute over the taxation of US tech giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.
Le Maire said he had a “long discussion” on the telephone Monday with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.
“We have given ourselves exactly 15 days” to solve the issue at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Le Maire said, urging Washington not to impose sanctions during this time.
He was speaking at a meeting in Paris with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who said the European Union would “stand together with France” in the dispute.
President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon, unveiling sky-high retaliatory duties on $2.4 billion of French wines, makeup and leather handbags.
On Monday, Le Maire urged Washington to renounce the threatened sanctions and warned of possible EU retaliation.
“This trade war is in no one’s interest and I call on our American friends to display wisdom, to return to their senses,” Le Maire told France Inter radio.
He said his meeting with Hogan would “study the possibility of commercial retaliation.”
France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising.
Tech companies pay little in many countries in which they are not physically present.
The levy will see them paying up to three percent of their revenues earned in France.
Washington says US companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have been singled out by the French tax.

