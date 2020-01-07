You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan parliament passes law limiting age, tenure of army chief

Pakistan parliament passes law limiting age, tenure of army chief

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was appointed to lead the Pakistani military in 2016, taking over from the popular General Raheel Sharif. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan parliament passes law limiting age, tenure of army chief

  • Pakistan has been ruled by the military for roughly half its 72-year history
  • The army is seen as the most powerful institution in the country
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament on Tuesday passed laws limiting the maximum age and tenure of the country’s army chief, a significant move in a country which has been ruled by the powerful military for nearly half its existence.
The legislation came after the supreme court last year challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to extend the appointment of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, 59, by a further three years.
Pakistan has been ruled by the military for roughly half its 72-year history, and the army is seen as the most powerful institution in the country.
The term for a military chief is supposed to be three years, but Bajwa was the latest in a long line of generals to see their tenure extended.
The legislation passed in Pakistan’s lower house Tuesday also sets a maximum age of 64 for the chiefs of the army, air force and navy.
The bill now goes to the senate, where it is expected to pass before being signed into law by the president.
Bajwa was appointed to lead the military in 2016, taking over from the popular General Raheel Sharif.
Since taking power, however, Bajwa and the military have been criticized for cracking down on civil society and have been accused of orchestrating Khan’s victory in the 2018 elections.
There have been nine army chiefs since Pakistan’s independence in 1947 following partition with India.

Topics: Military Pakistan Qamar Javed Bajwa

Related

Special
World
Legal wrangle over Pakistan army chief’s tenure extension
Special
World
Pakistan army chief gets 6-month extension from court

US warns citizens in China over mystery pneumonia outbreak

Updated 50 min 12 sec ago
AFP

US warns citizens in China over mystery pneumonia outbreak

  • The viral illness was first reported last week in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of over 11 million
  • Chinese health officials have ruled out a resurgence of the highly contagious SARS virus
Updated 50 min 12 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Americans traveling in China should avoid animals and contact with sick people as the country grapples with a mystery pneumonia outbreak, the US embassy in China said Tuesday.
The viral illness was first reported last week in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of over 11 million, and has since grown to at least 59 cases.
Chinese health officials have ruled out a resurgence of the highly contagious SARS virus, which killed hundreds more than a decade ago, after fears spread online that it had made a comeback.
“Be aware and practice usual precautions,” said the health alert issued by the US embassy, which urged citizens to seek medical care “right away” if they felt sick after traveling to Wuhan.
The outbreak of pneumonia comes just a few weeks before China’s busiest travel season of the year, when millions of people take buses, trains and planes for Lunar New Year.
The upcoming holiday has prompted concerns in Taiwan, where vice premier Chen Chi-mai has urged the island’s health and welfare ministry to strengthen quarantine controls at airports and “plan properly.”
On Monday, Taiwan’s center for disease control also advised residents planning to travel to or near Wuhan to wear masks and avoid contact with wild animals.
In Hong Kong, authorities say 21 people have been hospitalized after returning from Wuhan in recent days and displaying flu-like illnesses but none were confirmed to have contracted the mystery new strain.
Nonetheless officials have raised the alert level to “serious” and rolled out extra monitoring measures.
So far, none of the 59 patients infected with pneumonia have died though seven are seriously ill, according to Wuhan’s health commission.
All are being treated in quarantine and no obvious evidence of human-to-human transmission has been found so far, it said Sunday.
The infection broke out between December 12 and 19, with some of the patients employed at a seafood market in the city that has since been closed for disinfection.
Avian flu and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome have also been ruled out alongside SARS, it added.
“The reported link to a wholesale fish and live animal market could indicate an exposure link to animals,” the World Health Organization said on Sunday.
“Pneumonia is common in the winter season,” it added, and said the concentration of cases should be handled “prudently.”

Topics: Health China

Related

Food & Health
Scientists find compound to fight virus behind MERS and SARS
Saudi Arabia
Unpredictable MERS ‘deadlier than SARS’

Latest updates

Pakistan parliament passes law limiting age, tenure of army chief
Yemen’s Taiz National Museum Reopens After Four Years of Closure
Iran ‘ready to come back to full compliance’ in nuclear deal – senior official
Reebok’s latest campaign for the Middle East is a bold step for diversity
US warns citizens in China over mystery pneumonia outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.