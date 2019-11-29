You are here

Pakistan army chief gets 6-month extension from court

  • PM terms the verdict “great disappointment” to foreign enemies and local mafias
  • Legal experts say Gen Bajwa’s appointment will be considered null and void if parliament fails to legislate within six months
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top court on Thursday granted a six-month extension to army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s term of office after the government made assurances over legal issues.

The Supreme Court had initially blocked a three-year government extension to Bajwa’s tenure, which was due to expire at midnight on Thursday, citing procedural and legal flaws.

During the latest hearing, the apex court gave the Pakistani Parliament six months to produce new legislation to govern the process. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa said: “We leave this matter to Parliament to make law regarding this.” 

On Tuesday, the court suspended on procedural grounds the government’s notification of Aug. 19, extending the general’s term for another three years.

The chief justice told the court that Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested the reappointment of Bajwa, but the President Arif Alvi had issued a notification for an extension of the general’s tenure. “They (the government) never bothered to check what was written and what they were sending (to the president for approval),” he said.

On the handling of the matter, he added: “They (the government) should not do something like this with a high-ranking officer.”

Shortly after Tuesday’s hearing, premier Khan convened a special session of the Cabinet to discuss the issue. A new summary for the extension of Bajwa’s tenure was approved and duly endorsed by both Khan and Alvi.

Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan tried to play down the gaffe, referring to it as a “clerical error.” He said that the process was “nothing new” adding that extensions had been granted to different army chiefs in the past and were “notified in the same manner.”

Poll shows Tories headed for comfortable victory

  • Survey ‘uses a model that correctly forecast 93% of seats in last election in 2017’
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are heading for a comfortable win in next month’s election, according to a detailed new poll, amid reports on Thursday that the rival Labour Party is refocusing its strategy.

The YouGov survey published late on Wednesday said if the contest were held now, the Conservatives would snatch 44 seats from the main opposition party to win a 68-seat majority in the House of Commons.

The poll — the biggest so far in this campaign to predict election results seat-by-seat — uses a model that correctly forecast 93 percent of seats in the last election in 2017, according to YouGov.

Britain votes on Dec. 12, with Johnson hoping to secure a majority to be able to push through his plan to leave the EU at the end of January.

The data showed larger swings from Labour to the Conservatives in areas that are more pro-Brexit, especially in England’s northern and central regions.

Labour has promised a new referendum on Brexit, and although leader Jeremy Corbyn says he would be neutral, many of his top team have said they would campaign to stay in the EU.

“As expected, the key thing deciding the extent to which each of these seats is moving against Labour (is) how that seat voted in the European Union referendum” in 2016, said Chris Curtis, YouGov’s political research manager.

The Tories are keen not to seem complacent, however.

Dominic Cummings, a Johnson adviser who masterminded the 2016 Brexit campaign, warned just hours before the YouGov poll was published that the race remained tight.

“As someone who has worked on lots of campaigns, things are much tighter than they seem and there is a very real possibility of a hung parliament,” he wrote in personal blog post addressed to Brexit supporters.

“Without a majority, the nightmare continues. All other MPs will gang together to stop Brexit and give EU citizens the vote,” Cummings added.

Johnson, who took over a minority administration in July, missed his first Brexit deadline of Oct. 31 due to opposition in Parliament.

