You are here

  • Home
  • Teenage British neo-Nazi jailed for planning terrorism attack

Teenage British neo-Nazi jailed for planning terrorism attack

Police officers stand guard outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 30, 2019.(Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pr7kc

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Teenage British neo-Nazi jailed for planning terrorism attack

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A British teenager who described himself as a neo-Nazi was sentenced to almost seven years in prison on Tuesday for planning a terrorism attack from his bedroom.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had carried out extensive online searches for extreme race-hate and right-wing material, encouraging others to share the banned material he found.
He was arrested in March 2019 when police found a handwritten list of possible areas to attack and a list of "firearms I would buy" at his home in Durham, northern England.
In November, he was found guilty of six offences, including preparing to commit an act of terrorism, which the BBC said made him the youngest person to be convicted in Britain of plotting to carry out such an attack.
"Cases such as this highlight the dangers our young people face today online," said Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
"The negative influence and powerful manipulation that takes place by those who seek to radicalise them cannot be underestimated."
The teenage boy, who was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail at Manchester Crown Court, had researched details of recent mass killings in the United States and Europe, police said.

Topics: UK British teenager Nazi

Related

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

Updated 07 January 2020
AFP

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

  • President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon
  • France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising
Updated 07 January 2020
AFP

PARIS: France and the United States have given themselves 15 days to settle a dispute over the taxation of US tech giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.
Le Maire said he had a “long discussion” on the telephone Monday with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.
“We have given ourselves exactly 15 days” to solve the issue at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Le Maire said, urging Washington not to impose sanctions during this time.
He was speaking at a meeting in Paris with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who said the European Union would “stand together with France” in the dispute.
President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon, unveiling sky-high retaliatory duties on $2.4 billion of French wines, makeup and leather handbags.
On Monday, Le Maire urged Washington to renounce the threatened sanctions and warned of possible EU retaliation.
“This trade war is in no one’s interest and I call on our American friends to display wisdom, to return to their senses,” Le Maire told France Inter radio.
He said his meeting with Hogan would “study the possibility of commercial retaliation.”
France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising.
Tech companies pay little in many countries in which they are not physically present.
The levy will see them paying up to three percent of their revenues earned in France.
Washington says US companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have been singled out by the French tax.

Topics: US France tech tax

Related

Middle-East
Israel to withhold $43 million of Palestinian tax funds
Business & Economy
Japan’s consumer inflation climbs as shoppers foot bill for labor, tax hikes

Latest updates

Teenage British neo-Nazi jailed for planning terrorism attack
Russia’s Putin visits Syria to meet Assad, a key Iran ally
Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress
Saudi Arabia arrests wanted man in Qatif who opened fire at security patrol
UN says ‘no plan B’ to Syria cross-border aid system

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.