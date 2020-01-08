You are here

  • Home
  • Valencia boss praises Saudi Arabia’s vision for sports

Valencia boss praises Saudi Arabia’s vision for sports

Valencia President Anil Murthy during the press conference on Tuesday. (Photo/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pemrh

Updated 08 January 2020
SALEH FAREED

Valencia boss praises Saudi Arabia’s vision for sports

  • Murthy hopes to beat Real Madrid and reach the final match of the Spanish Super Cup against the winner of the Barcelona-Atletico Madrid semifinal
Updated 08 January 2020
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Valencia are hoping to open their own football academy in Saudi Arabia, Anil Murthy, club president, said on Tuesday.

Murthy expressed his admiration for Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), after the prince spoke about his vision for sports and the development of young Saudis during his recent visit in Spain.

“Therefore, it is our duty to reach those young Saudis and hopefully soon we will plan to open our own football academy here in Saudi Arabia and reach those talented Saudi players, in addition to increasing the popularity of Valencia among Saudi fans who are known for their passion for football,” Murthy said.

Murthy was speaking ahead of the Spanish club’s semifinal match against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday at King Abdullah Al-Jawhara International Stadium.

“We do appreciate the great hospitality of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since we arrived, and we are really looking forward to playing in front of Saudi fans here,” Murthy said.

Murthy and the Valencia delegation arrived in Jeddah on Monday night.

Since he joined the club a little over two years ago, Valencia’s 46-year-old Singaporean president said that he has been focused on a strategy that prioritizes growth at home and abroad.

Murthy warned that the club needed to remain sustainable in the long-term by working within its “limitations and constraints.”

“We don’t have a lot of money like other clubs to buy the best players in the world but we put our resources in the best place. We invest mostly in young players because we know these players are the future of the club and this is what keeps the club stable. This is our value,” he said.

“We must build a club structure which works and which is sustainable. Not for one season, but for many years to come. That is the ultimate goal.”

“Clubs who only work for the short term often end up suffering because of financial difficulties.”

Of the death threats he received as the president of Valencia, Murthy said: “Yes, it happened but this can happen from criminals and they are a minority. The only way to solve this issue, we expelled the violent from the stadium and things are now OK.”

Murthy hopes to beat Real Madrid and reach the final match of the Spanish Super Cup against the winner of the Barcelona-Atletico Madrid semifinal, and win it with the support of Valencia’s fans in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to his role at Valencia, Murthy was a diplomat with the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, specializing in European affairs. He was deputy chief of mission in Paris and concurrently permanent delegate to UNESCO for four years. He has nearly 16 years of experience with the Singapore government, advising ministers on public policies ranging from trade to culture and diplomacy.

Topics: Valencia General Sports Authority Spanish Super Cup

Related

Sport
Saudi Arabia gears up for the Spanish Super Cup
Sport
‘We’re not here for a walk,’ Zinedine Zidane says of Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

‘We’re not here for a walk,’ Zinedine Zidane says of Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Updated 08 January 2020
AFP

‘We’re not here for a walk,’ Zinedine Zidane says of Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

  • Barcelona play Atletico with winners of two semifinals to meet Sunday in final
  • Real will be without the injured Eden Hazard
Updated 08 January 2020
AFP

JEDDAH: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his team is solely focused on lifting the Spanish Super Cup trophy ahead of this week’s revamped four-team competition taking place in Saudi Arabia.

“We’re not coming here for a walk,” Zidane said at a news conference Tuesday, on the eve of his team’s semifinal against Copa del Rey holders Valencia in Jeddah.

“It’s the first edition in Saudi Arabia and the competition is a great hope. It’s an important competition and we want to give our all to play a good match tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Zidane.

“It’s a one-off match. It’s not like playing in La Liga. We’re both playing away and it’s just one match. Everything changes but our mentality, it doesn’t change.”

Real and Valencia will be joined by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia, amid controversy over a tournament held far from home in a country long-condemned for its record on human rights.

Spanish media reported only nine percent of the 12,000 tickets set aside for the four competing clubs had been purchased.

However, the three fixtures at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Stadium are expected to be sold out.

Barcelona play Atletico on Thursday with the winners of the two semifinals to meet Sunday in the final.

Real will be without the injured Eden Hazard, while neither Karim Benzema, their top scorer, nor Gareth Bale have made the trip due to fitness problems.

“There are no favorites. The four teams which are here are the four favorites to win it,” said Zidane. “The only thing I’m thinking about is our match tomorrow. It’s a semifinal, but for us, it will be a final.”

Luka Jovic has scored just once for Real since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt in July but the Serbian forward is set to lead the attack in the absence of Benzema.

“Luka Jovic, he’s the future. You have to take it slowly with him,” said Zidane. “He’s a young player who wants to learn and play. He can score goals, but what interests me is the complete player he can become.

“He’s only been with us for five or six months, so a bit of calm is needed.”

Topics: football soccer real madrid Spanish Super Cup Jeddah Saudi Arabia Zinedine Zidane

Related

Sport
Saudi Arabia gears up for the Spanish Super Cup
Sport
Riyadh, Jeddah to host Italian and Spanish Super Cups

Latest updates

Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashes near airport in Tehran: Fars News
Movie museum gives new dimension to story of Madinah
Islamic Military Alliance, OIC sign deal
Cypriot legal system under fire amid rape case controversy
Muslim World League condemns Turkish intervention in Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.