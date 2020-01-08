What We Are Reading Today: Why a Painting Is Like a Pizza by Nancy G. Heller

You are here

The first time she made a pizza from scratch, art historian Nancy Heller made the observation that led her to write this entertaining guide to contemporary art. Comparing modern art not only to pizzas but also to traditional and children’s art, Heller shows us how we can refine analytical tools we already possess to understand and enjoy even the most unfamiliar paintings and sculptures.

How is a painting like a pizza? Both depend on visual balance for much of their overall appeal and, though both can be judged by a set of established standards, pizzas and paintings must ultimately be evaluated in terms of individual taste. By using such commonsense examples and making unexpected connections, this book helps even the most skeptical viewers feel comfortable around contemporary art and see aspects of it they would otherwise miss. Heller discusses how nontraditional works of art are made — and thus how to talk about their composition and formal elements. She also considers why such art is made and what it “means.”

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

LONDON: A low budget film depicting a young mother’s harrowing experience in the Syrian war has become the most nominated documentary in the history of the British Academy film awards.

“For Sama” focusses on Waad Al-Kateab, a filmmaker living in Aleppo as she goes about her life from the start of the uprising through to the brutal siege of the city by Bashar Al-Assad’s forces and their allies.

The film has been nominated for outstanding British film, outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, best film not in the English language and best documentary.

The documentary, directed by Al-Kateab herself  and Edward Watts, follows the young woman  through marriage, childbirth and then the agonizing decision over whether to flee Aleppo for her family’s safety.

“It is such an honor to be nominated for a prestigious BAFTA award. But to be nominated in four different categories is simply overwhelming,” Al-Kateab and Watts said.

“We hope For Sama gives audiences some sense of the brutal repression and humanitarian crisis in Syria which continues to this day.”

Al-Kateab now lives and works in the UK where she arrived as a refugee from the conflict.

The film received the same number of nominations as the Elton John biopic “Rocketman" and the South Korean thriller “Parasite” 

Nevine Mabro, executive producer of “For Sama” and deputy editor of Channel 4 News, said: “This is an incredible achievement for a young woman who just three years ago we feared would not make it out of Aleppo alive.”

Topics: For Sama Syria BAFTA

