Houthi missiles kill 9 Yemeni soldiers

Yemeni soldiers stand on their position on a mountain on the frontline of fighting with Houthis in Nihem area, near Sanaa, Yemen January 27, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 January 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The Houthi missile attack comes as forces from the internationally recognized government on Monday killed a rebel military commander in the southern province of Taiz after repelling many Houthi attempts to make territorial gains
AL-MUKALLA: The Iranian-backed Houthi group fired a ballistic missile and two Katyusha rockets at a military base controlled by government forces in Yemen’s Dhale province on Tuesday, killing nine soldiers and injuring at least 18, Arab News has learned.
Fuad Jibari, a spokesperson for anti-Houthi Dhale Military Axis, told Arab News that the missile hit a military gathering in the north of Dhale province, killing and injuring a number of soldiers.
The attack was followed by another rocket strike, targeting first responders who rushed to the scene to recover the soldiers. Six soldiers were critically injured and were taken to Aden hospitals.
The Houthi missile attack comes as forces from the internationally recognized government on Monday killed a rebel military commander in the southern province of Taiz after repelling many Houthi attempts to make territorial gains.
Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni Army spokesperson in Taiz, told Arab News that army units killed Brigadier Ali Abdul Raziq Al-Sharee, the commander of the Houthi 17 Infantry Brigade who hails from Hajja province, in clashes with rebels in Al-Roubai region, west of Taiz city.
“A reconnaissance unit identified a gathering of Houthis who were preparing to attack government forces. Government forces took the initiative and shelled them with artillery fire, killing the commander and a number of his associates,” Al-Baher said.
He added that the Houthis have been mounting offensives on the city of Taiz for two months in an attempt to seize control of an important road that links the city with Aden.
This highway has been described as a “lifeline” for humanitarian and military supplies. “They have amassed huge forces and military equipment and launched many attacks for two months, focusing on the western edges of the city, the only entry post under government control,” Al-Baher said.

Putin visits Turkey to talk Libya, Syria and gas

AFP

  • Putin arrived late on Tuesday after paying a surprise visit to Syria, his first to Damascus since the war began
  • Improved ties between the two countries have been facilitated by a number of major energy and defense deals
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to inaugurate a new gas pipeline, with tensions in Libya and Syria also on the agenda.
Putin arrived late on Tuesday after paying a surprise visit to Syria — his first to Damascus since the war began — at a moment of acute uncertainty in the Middle East following the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the United States.
Russia’s leader will seek to boost his credentials as a regional powerbroker at the symbolic opening of the TurkStream pipeline, which brings Russian gas to Turkey and southern Europe via the Black Sea.
TurkStream and the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic allow Russia to increase gas supplies to Europe without having to rely on Ukraine.
But Moscow’s increasing domination of European energy markets has worried the US, which last month sanctioned firms working on TurkStream and the almost completed Nord Stream 2.
The ceremony in Istanbul, due to start at 1200 GMT, reflects a dramatic improvement in ties between Russia and Turkey — two countries seemingly on the verge of war less than five years ago after Turkey shot down a Russian jet.
They remain on opposing sides in the Syria conflict and could be on a collision course in Libya.
Last week, Turkey sent its first troops to help defend the UN-backed Tripoli government, which is under siege from strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Erdogan says 2,500 Russian mercenaries are among those supporting Haftar — claims denied by Moscow.
But Russia so far seems unfazed by the Turkish deployment in Libya, said Mariana Belenkaia, of the Carnegie Center in Moscow.
“The two countries will likely be tempted to share the Libyan burden,” she said.
Syria remains a potential powder-keg for Erdogan and Putin’s relationship.
Syrian government forces — backed by Russia — have ramped up bombardment of the last rebel strongholds in Idlib province in recent weeks, sending hundreds of thousands fleeing toward the Turkish border.
Erdogan has called for a truce in Idlib, following previous temporary halts to the fighting brokered with Russia in late 2018 and updated in August last year.
“Russia’s demands are very simple,” said Yury Barmin, of the Moscow Policy Group think tank, “Turkey must do more to eliminate terrorist cells in Idlib. The discussions will be around this idea.”
Improved ties between the two countries have been facilitated by a number of major energy and defense deals — Russia is building Turkey’s first nuclear plant and provided a missile defense system.
Putin also earned goodwill in Turkey after his quick support for Erdogan following an attempted coup in July 2016.
The two men have developed a “strong personal relationship,” according to Jana Jabbour of Sciences Po university in Paris, who adds that “their economic and energy plans are interdependent.”
The TurkStream project, which was temporarily halted during a frosty patch in Russia-Turkey relations, includes two parallel pipelines of more than 900 kilometers (550 miles).
The pipeline links Anapa in Russia to Kiyikoy in northwestern Turkey and has already begun deliveries to Bulgaria. It is being extended toward Serbia, Hungary and Austria.

