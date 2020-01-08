You are here

  • Home
  • EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setback

EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setback

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also reiterated the need to de-escalate the tension in the region. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/chxg6

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setback

  • Von der Leyen also reiterated the need to de-escalate the tension in the region
  • Borrell has invited Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Brussels for talks
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union said Wednesday it “will spare no efforts” in its attempts to keep alive an international deal preventing Iran from developing atomic weapons.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said her foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will continue to work “in the midterm” to reach out to all participants in the global deal in the hopes that the 2015 nuclear agreement can still be saved despite a rollback on commitments from Tehran.
Von der Leyen also reiterated the need to de-escalate the tension in the region, especially after Iran’s missile attack on two American bases in response to a US strike that killed its top general.
Speaking alongside von der Leyen, Borrell urged all parties involved in the growing tensions to eschew more military action.
“The latest rocket attack on air bases in Iraq used by US and coalition forces, among them European, is yet another example of escalation and increased confrontation. It is in no one’s interest to turn up the spiral of violence even further,” he said.
Borrell has invited Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Brussels for talks. The EU foreign ministers have organized a special meeting on Friday to discuss the ongoing crisis.
After its top general was assassinated in the US drone attack, Iran announced over the weekend that it would no longer respect limits set on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium.
Zarif said the move was a “remedial step” taken within the framework of the nuclear deal and he said it could be reversed.

Topics: EU Ursula von der Leyen Soleimani death

Related

Update
Middle-East
EU ministers condemn 'outside interference' in Libya
Business & Economy
European shares slide after US air strike in Iraq

Indonesian president Joko Widodo visits island in waters disputed by China

Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

Indonesian president Joko Widodo visits island in waters disputed by China

  • Joko Widodo: disputed waters off Natuna Besar island belong solely to Indonesia
  • China has not claimed the Natuna islands themselves, but says it has nearby fishing rights
Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo visited an island in waters disputed by China on Wednesday to assert Indonesia’s sovereignty amid a standoff between Indonesian and Chinese vessels.
The confrontation began in mid-December when a Chinese coast guard vessel, accompanying Chinese fishing boats, entered waters off the coast of Indonesia’s northern Natuna islands, prompting Jakarta to summon Beijing’s ambassador.
Widodo told reporters on Natuna Besar island that the disputed waters belong solely to Indonesia.
“We have a district here, a regent, and a governor here,” he said. “There are no more debates. De facto, de jure, Natuna is Indonesia.”


Widodo also met with fishermen on the island. Earlier this week, Indonesia deployed more ships and fighter jets to patrol the surrounding waters. Nursyawal Embun, the director of sea operations at the Maritime Security Agency, said as of Wednesday morning that there were two Chinese coast guard vessels present, and 10 Indonesian ships on patrol.
China has not claimed the Natuna islands themselves, but says it has nearby fishing rights within a self-proclaimed Nine-Dash Line that includes most of the South China Sea — a claim that is not recognized internationally.
In 2017, Indonesia renamed the northern reaches of its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea as the North Natuna Sea, as part of a push back against China’s maritime territorial ambitions.
The dispute has soured Indonesia’s generally friendly relationship with China, its biggest trading partner and a major investor in Southeast Asia’s largest country.
In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Luhut Pandjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime resources and investment, said that both Beijing and Jakarta will forge ahead with diplomatic discussions.
“What’s the point of war? Nothing. Wars are the last step to a failing diplomatic process,” Pandjaitan said.
The South China Sea is a global trade route with rich fishing grounds and energy reserves and China claims most of it based on what it says is its historic activity. But Southeast Asian countries, supported by the United States and much of the rest of the world, say such claims have no legal basis.
On Tuesday Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing has “opened diplomatic channels” with Indonesia since the latest incident, and said “both countries shoulder responsibility for maintaining regional peace and stability.”
The last peak in tensions between Indonesia and China over the South China Sea was in 2016. At the time, Widodo held a meeting with several of his ministers on board a naval ship in a show of support.

 

Topics: Indonesia China South China Sea

Related

World
Vietnam and Indonesia vow to settle fishing violations
World
Indonesia pushes for Southeast Asian patrols of disputed waters

Latest updates

35 Turkish soldiers sent to Libya so far: Erdogan
Bella Hadid champions UAE jewelry label
UAE’s NMC Health tumbles after major investors sell shares worth $493 million
Ramy Youssef shares security struggles of leaving LAX airport with Golden Globe 
EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setback

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.