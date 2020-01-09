Man charged with murder of Omani student outside London’s Harrods store

LONDON: A man has been charged with the December murder of Omani student Mohammed Al-Araimi in London after handing himself in to UK police.
Badir Rahim Alnazi, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Thursday with murder, as well as attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said.
Police had released CCTV footage of two men they wanted to question in connection with the attack and offered a reward of £20,000 ($26,000) for information that led to the prosecution of those responsible.
Alnazi will appear at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Thursday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.
A Metropolitan Police statement said enquiries are continuing.
Al-Araimi, 20, the youngest son of Omani property developer Sheikh Abdullah Al-Araimi, was attacked outside the department store Harrods on Dec. 6 as he walked home from spending the evening with a friend.
The friend, a Bahraini citizen, was also wounded in the attack and taken to a London hospital but has since been discharged.
Al-Araimi was a student at King’s College London studying politics and economics and his relatives, said to be close to Oman’s royal family, were regular visitors to the UK capital.
https://arab.news/nujfh
