Saudi Arabia condemns Iran violation of Iraqi sovereignty

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned Iran's violation of Iraqi sovereignty after Tehran launched 22 missiles at military bases housing US troops.
The Kingdom also called for restraint and avoiding escalation to maintain the security and stability of Iraq and the region after the attack, which was in response to the US killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Wednesday that the Kingdom and its leadership will always stand with Iraq and its people.
The prince said the Kingdom would "do everything in its power to spare Iraq from the danger of war and conflict between external parties, and for its people to live in prosperity after what they have endured in the past."