Saudi Arabia condemns Iran violation of Iraqi sovereignty

Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned Iran's violation of Iraqi sovereignty after Tehran launched 22 missiles at military bases housing US troops. (File/Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned Iran's violation of Iraqi sovereignty after Tehran launched 22 missiles at military bases housing US troops.

The Kingdom also called for restraint and avoiding escalation to maintain the security and stability of Iraq and the region after the attack, which was in response to the US killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Wednesday that the Kingdom and its leadership will always stand with Iraq and its people.

The prince said the Kingdom would "do everything in its power to spare Iraq from the danger of war and conflict between external parties, and for its people to live in prosperity after what they have endured in the past."

Saudis promised ‘Ultimate Day Out’ when Saudi International golf tournament returns to the Kingdom

Saudis promised ‘Ultimate Day Out’ when Saudi International golf tournament returns to the Kingdom

  • Off-course spectator village will run in tandem throughout and will be packed with interactive, fun experiences
  • Three unforgettable live concerts, with the as-yet-annnounced, secret line-up
RIYADH: With just three weeks left until the Saudi International golf tournament begins in King Abdullah Economic City, visitors are being advised to start planning for what organizers are promising will be ‘The Ultimate Day Out’ for families and groups of all ages.

The tournament is placing a special focus on developing the country’s future golfing pedigree, and is encouraging children, men and women to come along and give the game of golf a try.

While live golf, involving some of the game’s biggest names, will take center-stage, the off-course spectator village will run in tandem throughout and will be packed with interactive, fun experiences, plus a delicious selection of food trucks and pop-ups.

Once the sun sets, there will be three unforgettable live concerts, with the as-yet-annnounced, secret line-up set to include globally renowned DJs and award-winning international artists.

Partner support as the tournament heads into its second year remains as strong as ever with SoftBank Investment Advisers, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Rolex, Saddik & Mohamed Attar, Saudi Cargo and Invest Saudi all committing to the championship for another year, with Samba joining for 2020.

Tickets are now on sale, priced at SAR50 per day or 160 SAR for a full tournament pass (four days). Exclusive concert tickets will be available soon.

For more tournament information, visit www.golfsaudi.com/en-us/saudi-international

