RIYADH: Yemen’s government announced it had signed a deal with the country’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) for both sides to withdraw forces from Aden within three weeks as part of the Riyadh Agreement.
“Today, the Riyadh agreement between the legitimate government and the transitional council is at an advanced stage on the road to a comprehensive implementation of the military aspect of the agreement,” Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher, an advisor to the Yemeni president, said.
He said a deadline of 20 days to implement troop withdrawals from both sides would begin on Saturday.
Dagher said that the signing of the agreement was sponsored and actively pursued by President Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Saudi Arabia’s leadership, the Arab Coalition, and the relevant political and military leaderships, which completed the framework for the return of the forces in order to prevent any maneuvers toward military actions.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the STC signed the “Riyadh Agreement” on Nov. 5, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who officially announced the deal.
Yemen government and southern council to withdraw forces from Aden
https://arab.news/mvas4
Yemen government and southern council to withdraw forces from Aden
- A deadline of 20 days to implement troop withdrawals from both sides would begin on Saturday
- Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the STC signed the “Riyadh Agreement” on Nov. 5
RIYADH: Yemen’s government announced it had signed a deal with the country’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) for both sides to withdraw forces from Aden within three weeks as part of the Riyadh Agreement.