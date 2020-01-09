Yemen government and southern council to withdraw forces from Aden

You are here

The Yemeni government and STC agreed to withdraw forces from Aden within three weeks. (AFP/File photo)
  • A deadline of 20 days to implement troop withdrawals from both sides would begin on Saturday
  • Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the STC signed the “Riyadh Agreement” on Nov. 5
RIYADH: Yemen’s government announced it had signed a deal with the country’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) for both sides to withdraw forces from Aden within three weeks as part of the Riyadh Agreement. 
“Today, the Riyadh agreement between the legitimate government and the transitional council is at an advanced stage on the road to a comprehensive implementation of the military aspect of the agreement,” Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher, an advisor to the Yemeni president, said.
He said a deadline of 20 days to implement troop withdrawals from both sides would begin on Saturday.
Dagher said that the signing of the agreement was sponsored and actively pursued by President Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Saudi Arabia’s leadership, the Arab Coalition, and the relevant political and military leaderships, which completed the framework for the return of the forces in order to prevent any maneuvers toward military actions.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the STC signed the “Riyadh Agreement” on Nov. 5, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who officially announced the deal.

  • Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 probably hit by two surface-to-air missiles fired accidentally
  • Iran's aviation chief says missile strike 'impossible'
WASHINGTON: A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles, US officials said on Thursday.
According to satellite data, one US official said, the Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev was airborne for two minutes after departing Tehran when the heat signatures of two surface-to-air missiles were detected.
That was quickly followed by an explosion in the vicinity of the plane, the official said. Heat signature data then showed the plane on fire as it went down.
Two US officials said Washington believed the downing of the plane, which occurred at a time of rising tensions between Iran and the United States, was accidental.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadly crash could have been a mistake and he did not believe it was a mechanical issue.
The Pentagon declined to comment.
“Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side.," Trump said, noting the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood."
“Some people say it was mechanical,” Trump added. "I personally don't think that's even a question."

Iran's head of civil aviation was quoted by ISNA News Agency as saying that it was "impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane."

An Iranian report on Thursday cited witnesses on the ground and in a passing aircraft flying at a high altitude as saying the plane was on fire while in the air.

 

