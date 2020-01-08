Yemen government, Southern Council reiterate commitment to Riyadh Agreement

You are here

Yemen's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Al-Hadhrami attends a meeting for top diplomats of Arab and African coastal states in Riyadh. (AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Saeed said in the interview that the joint military committee tasked with the withdrawal of forces, collecting heavy arms and monitoring the truce was working hard on the ground
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) have renewed their commitment to a power-sharing agreement signed in Riyadh, known as Riyadh Agreement, appeasing fears of a resumption of fighting, amid reports of movements of troops in the southern province of Abyan.
In Aden, Saddam Abdullah, a media adviser to the leader of the STC, told Arab News on Tuesday that the council was fully complying with a joint military committee tasked to put into place the agreement, saying it had facilitated the return of the prime minister and his government.
“The council is willing to implement the agreement, and we urge Saudi Arabia to push further in applying the terms,” Abdullah said.
On Monday, Nizar Haytham, a spokesperson for the council, said it was committed to paving the way for the success of the agreement. “We are still fully committed to implementing all terms according to their agreed chronological order,” he told Arab News.
Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Yemen’s prime minister, agreed in an interview with Al Arabiya TV, saying the Riyadh Agreement was a rare opportunity for peace in Yemen.
“Our complete interest as Yemenis is making the agreement a success. We are at the same distance from all political forces. This is a real opportunity that might not be repeated,” he said, adding that the Kingdom’s role as a sponsor would guarantee full implementation.
Under the agreement, signed Nov. 5, 2019, Yemen’s President, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, would appoint a new security chief and governor to the port city of Aden after the return of the government to the city. Both the government and the STC would then withdraw their forces to positions held before August 2019.
The government has returned to Aden and resumed duties from the presidential palace in the city. Other terms, though, have not been implemented, rekindling fears about the possible collapse of the agreement.
Saeed said in the interview that the joint military committee tasked with the withdrawal of forces, collecting heavy arms and monitoring the truce was working hard on the ground.
“The committees are doing their work now applying security and military arrangements,” he said. “The sincere efforts by President Hadi and the Kingdom are the main guarantors of the success of the agreement.”
The bone of contention, according to both sides, is that the STC insists the government should pay salaries for military forces in Aden, appoint a new governor and pull out of Shabwa and Abyan before government forces return to Aden. The government, meanwhile, wants the council’s forces to disarm first.
In the same interview, Saeed said that the recent ban on banknotes by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels would hamper economic activities, and could contribute to the collapse of the country’s economy, adding that Saudi funds in the central bank in Aden were holding the Yemeni economy together.
“It will affect the entire economic circle. The Saudi deposit has been the main supporter of the financial system in Yemen. Many might not know that without the Saudi deposit, the exchange rate (of the riyal) would have increased significantly,” he said, referring to the Kingdom’s $2.2 billion injection of cash into the central bank in 2018.
The prime minister said his government still wished for peace with the Houthis, and that it would happen when they realized scale of damage caused by the war.
“It (peace) depends on the militias’ performance in future, and not spilling more blood. The war has stopped the political process. They have become a tool of a blatant violation of Yemeni sovereignty.”

Putin visits Turkey to talk Libya, Syria and gas

Updated 08 January 2020
AFP

  • Putin arrived late on Tuesday after paying a surprise visit to Syria, his first to Damascus since the war began
  • Improved ties between the two countries have been facilitated by a number of major energy and defense deals
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to inaugurate a new gas pipeline, with tensions in Libya and Syria also on the agenda.
Putin arrived late on Tuesday after paying a surprise visit to Syria — his first to Damascus since the war began — at a moment of acute uncertainty in the Middle East following the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the United States.
Russia’s leader will seek to boost his credentials as a regional powerbroker at the symbolic opening of the TurkStream pipeline, which brings Russian gas to Turkey and southern Europe via the Black Sea.
TurkStream and the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic allow Russia to increase gas supplies to Europe without having to rely on Ukraine.
But Moscow’s increasing domination of European energy markets has worried the US, which last month sanctioned firms working on TurkStream and the almost completed Nord Stream 2.
The ceremony in Istanbul, due to start at 1200 GMT, reflects a dramatic improvement in ties between Russia and Turkey — two countries seemingly on the verge of war less than five years ago after Turkey shot down a Russian jet.
They remain on opposing sides in the Syria conflict and could be on a collision course in Libya.
Last week, Turkey sent its first troops to help defend the UN-backed Tripoli government, which is under siege from strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Erdogan says 2,500 Russian mercenaries are among those supporting Haftar — claims denied by Moscow.
But Russia so far seems unfazed by the Turkish deployment in Libya, said Mariana Belenkaia, of the Carnegie Center in Moscow.
“The two countries will likely be tempted to share the Libyan burden,” she said.
Syria remains a potential powder-keg for Erdogan and Putin’s relationship.
Syrian government forces — backed by Russia — have ramped up bombardment of the last rebel strongholds in Idlib province in recent weeks, sending hundreds of thousands fleeing toward the Turkish border.
Erdogan has called for a truce in Idlib, following previous temporary halts to the fighting brokered with Russia in late 2018 and updated in August last year.
“Russia’s demands are very simple,” said Yury Barmin, of the Moscow Policy Group think tank, “Turkey must do more to eliminate terrorist cells in Idlib. The discussions will be around this idea.”
Improved ties between the two countries have been facilitated by a number of major energy and defense deals — Russia is building Turkey’s first nuclear plant and provided a missile defense system.
Putin also earned goodwill in Turkey after his quick support for Erdogan following an attempted coup in July 2016.
The two men have developed a “strong personal relationship,” according to Jana Jabbour of Sciences Po university in Paris, who adds that “their economic and energy plans are interdependent.”
The TurkStream project, which was temporarily halted during a frosty patch in Russia-Turkey relations, includes two parallel pipelines of more than 900 kilometers (550 miles).
The pipeline links Anapa in Russia to Kiyikoy in northwestern Turkey and has already begun deliveries to Bulgaria. It is being extended toward Serbia, Hungary and Austria.

