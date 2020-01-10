Prince Harry’s wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm

You are here

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the royals left eight-month-old Archie with his nanny in Canada when they flew to Britain earlier this week. (AFP)
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas break in Canada with their baby son Archie
  • Senior royals were caught off guard by Wednesday’s announcement that the couple wanted to 'step back' from their roles
LONDON: Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple’s bombshell announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties, their spokeswoman said on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas break in Canada with their baby son Archie, before returning to break the news that has rocked the royal family.

“I can confirm reports that the duchess is in Canada,” the couple’s spokeswoman told AFP, without providing further details.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the royals left eight-month-old Archie with his nanny in Canada when they flew to Britain earlier this week.

It said Meghan, a former US television actress, headed back to rejoin him on Thursday and “she may stay there for the foreseeable future.”

An unnamed source was quoted as saying by the domestic Press Association news agency the duchess had traveled to the UK “to attend some meetings” before returning to Canada

Senior royals were caught off guard by Wednesday’s announcement that the couple wanted to “step back” from their roles.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly held crisis calls on Thursday involving Harry, his brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

William, Harry and their wives have been viewed as the modern face of the royal family, hailed for bringing fresh energy into the institution.

But Harry and Meghan last year admitted to struggling with the spotlight following their wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and Archie’s birth a year later.

The couple have lashed out at negative news coverage — Harry calling some of it racist — and taken several papers to court.

The prince also confirmed he was growing apart from his brother, who is second in line to the throne.

The couple said they wanted to forge “a progressive new role,” split their time between Britain and North America and become financially independent.

A palace source on Thursday said the queen had instructed aides to work “at pace” with Meghan and Harry and the government “to find workable solutions.”

Key questions include whether they will keep their royal titles and how much of their funding — mostly from Prince Charles — they will maintain.

The couple’s decision follows a turbulent year for the wider royal family.

Prince Andrew announced he was retiring from public duties after a disastrous TV interview about his friendship with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

 

Deadlock over Nile dam as Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan look to Washington for talks

Updated 10 January 2020
Reuters

Deadlock over Nile dam as Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan look to Washington for talks

Updated 10 January 2020
Reuters
ADDIS ABABA: Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan remained deadlocked after two days of talks in their disputes over a giant hydropower dam on the Nile though Cairo said it hoped the issues would be resolved by Jan. 15 in line with a deadline agreed with Washington.
“We did not reach an agreement today but we achieved clarity at least on all issues including the filling. We hope to reach a deal next week in Washington,” Egyptian Water Minister Mohamed Abdel Aty told Reuters late on Thursday after two days of meetings in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
The countries are due to convene on Jan. 13 in Washington with the aim of resolving their disagreements by Jan. 15 over the filling and operation of the $4 billion hydroelectric dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile.
They agreed to the timeline after a meeting in Washington with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and World Bank President David Malpass in November.
After the meetings in the Ethiopian capital ended with no progress, Ethiopian Water Minister Sileshi Bekele accused Egypt of coming to the talks with no intention of reaching a deal.
“We didn’t agree on the filling of the dam as Egypt presented a new proposal requesting the filling to be carried out in 12-21 years. This is not acceptable. We will start the filling of the dam by July,” Sileshi told a news conference.
The dispute over the filling and operation of the massive dam has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Egypt and Ethiopia, who both see existential threats in each other’s positions on the project.
Cairo fears the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will restrict supplies of already scarce Nile waters on which its population of more than 100 million people is almost entirely dependent.
Addis Ababa denies the dam will undermine Egypt’s access to water and says the project is crucial to its economic development, as it aims to become Africa’s biggest power exporter with a projected capacity of more than 6000 megawatts.
One diplomat close to the talks said Ethiopia did not offer sufficient guarantees on water reserves.
“Ethiopia is not willing to commit to any meaningful mitigation safeguards including during extended drought, therefore there was no prospect for an agreement. Next step is going to (Washington),” he said.
If the dispute is not resolved by Jan. 15 the nations will have several options to resolve the dispute, from using an international mediator to involving the heads of states, under the deal the countries reached in Washington.

