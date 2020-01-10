Moroccan model Tilila OulHajj featured in a global campaign

DUBAI: It looks like 2020 is off to a great start for the Moroccan model Tilila OulHajj.

From modeling for local labels Maison ARTC and Bougroug to landing a Vogue Arabia cover, the 23-year-old has just been revealed as the newest face of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s new cosmetics collection entitled “Pure Shots.”

OulHajj was photographed by fellow Moroccan photographer Mous Lamrabat for the Parisian label’s Instagram page.

OulHajj, who was also listed as one of Arab News’ rising Arab models to watch out for in 2020, grew up in the Atlas mountains. She was a debate teacher before turning to full-time modeling in Marrakech.

It is no surprise that the label’s latest collection is inspired by the Moroccan city.

It was in 1966 when Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé first traveled to the North African country. Laurent was born and brought up in Algeria, but it was Morocco that became his home away from home.

“In 1966 Yves Saint Laurent fell madly in love with Marrakech and its colors. Ever since, he used the city as a source of inspiration for his creation,” the account shared on Instagram. “In 2020, the journey continues, as daring as ever.”

The new collection of makeup and skincare is infused with natural and potent ingredients plucked from the brand’s Ourika Gardens, a botanical garden situated at the foothills of the Atlas mountains.