You are here

  • Home
  • Moroccan model Tilila OulHajj featured in a global campaign

Moroccan model Tilila OulHajj featured in a global campaign

From modeling for local labels Maison ARTC and Bougroug to landing a Vogue Arabia cover, the 23-year-old Tilila OulHajj is set for a big 2020. (Vogue)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nqh5u

Updated 10 January 2020
Arab News

Moroccan model Tilila OulHajj featured in a global campaign

  • OulHajj was photographed by fellow Moroccan photographer Mous Lamrabat for YSL
  • OulHajj, who was also listed as one of Arab News’ rising Arab models to watch out for in 2020, grew up in the Atlas mountains
Updated 10 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: It looks like 2020 is off to a great start for the Moroccan model Tilila OulHajj.

From modeling for local labels Maison ARTC and Bougroug to landing a Vogue Arabia cover, the 23-year-old has just been revealed as the newest face of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s new cosmetics collection entitled “Pure Shots.”

OulHajj was photographed by fellow Moroccan photographer Mous Lamrabat for the Parisian label’s Instagram page.

OulHajj, who was also listed as one of Arab News’ rising Arab models to watch out for in 2020, grew up in the Atlas mountains. She was a debate teacher before turning to full-time modeling in Marrakech. 

It is no surprise that the label’s latest collection is inspired by the Moroccan city. 

It was in 1966 when Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé first traveled to the North African country. Laurent was born and brought up in Algeria, but it was Morocco that became his home away from home.

“In 1966 Yves Saint Laurent fell madly in love with Marrakech and its colors. Ever since, he used the city as a source of inspiration for his creation,” the account shared on Instagram. “In 2020, the journey continues, as daring as ever.”

The new collection of makeup and skincare is infused with natural and potent ingredients plucked from the brand’s Ourika Gardens, a botanical garden situated at the foothills of the Atlas mountains. 

Topics: fashion beauty Morocco models

Related

Lifestyle
Supermodels jet to Riyadh for inagural MDL Beast Festival
Models, pop royalty gather at Lebanon’s wedding of the year

Bella Hadid champions UAE jewelry label

Bella Hadid wore earrings from UAE jeweler Amwaj in Los Angeles this week. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2020
Arab News

Bella Hadid champions UAE jewelry label

Updated 08 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Following a sun-filled holiday at St.Barth’s, part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid is back to work in megawatt style. The 23-year-old was spotted at the Art of Elysium Heaven is Rock and Roll Gala at the Hollywood Palladium this week, and for the occasion rocked a three-piece, black leather get-up that marked a refreshing departure from the traditional pantsuit.

With a little help from her longtime stylist Mimi Cutrell, Hadid made sure to turn heads by donning a pair of flared trousers with a form-fitting vest and a “Matrix” style blazer plucked from the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collaboration. The California-bred beauty accessorized the show-stopping look with a matching Les Petits Joueurs cylindrical handbag and square-toed platform boots.

It was hard to draw away attention from Hadid’s glimmering diamond earrings, courtesy of UAE jeweler Amwaj. AFP

But it was hard to draw away attention from Hadid’s glimmering diamond earrings, courtesy of UAE jeweler Amwaj. Paired with a dazzling choker, the younger sister of Gigi proved that the quickest way to spice up a monochromatic outfit is with a little sparkle.

The luxury Emirati brand, which boasts stores in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has also been championed by Olivia Wilde, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez in recent weeks. Actress Kate Beckinsale donned a diamond-encrusted ring from the fine jewelry label for the Warner Bros. x InStyle Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills. 

 

Topics: Bella Hadid Amwaj

Latest updates

Turks oppose sending troops to war-torn Libya, survey shows
France calls for ‘gesture’ from Iran over detained academics
Israeli brutality fails to break spirit of Jerusalem neighborhood
Japanese PM begins third visit to Saudi Arabia
Enterprising families get buzz from business boon at Saudi honey festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.