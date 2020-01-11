You are here

Charting love, life and architectural prowess in Casablanca

Fadel writes of a centuries old city that moves forward with its residents’ complicated lives, Supplied
MANAL SHAKIR

  • “A Shimmering Red Fish Swims With Me” was first published in 2016 by Dar Al-Adab before being translated into English
CHICAGO: On the edge of Casablanca, Morocco, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, is one of the largest mosques on the African continent and the center of Youssef Fadel’s final book in his Morocco Series, “A Shimmering Red Fish Swims With Me.” Around what will become one of the grandest structures in the country are the  lives of those who built the mosque and who housed it in their neighborhoods. Characters including Outhman, Farah, Kika, Khadjia, Habiba populate the pages of Fadel’s novel.

As Fadel guides the reader back 23 years, to the construction of the mosque and to an ill-fated love story, one gets the sense that this tale is one in which lives are shaped, not made. There is Outhman, whose father is constructing the mosque’s ceiling, who dreams of leaving the city to follow his brother to the Gulf, and Farah who comes from Azemmour to Casablanca to become a singer. It seems the world works to keep the two tragically apart. And with a host of characters around them, going through their own ordeals from financial strife to loveless relationships, they navigate through the old city by adapting the best they know how.   

According to the author of the foreword and translator, Alexander Elinson, the novel revolves around Morocco’s King Hassan II and his commitment to building a grand mosque overlooking the Atlantic Ocean after being inspired by a verse of the Qur’an. Construction began in 1986 and was completed in 1993, with 30,000 laborers, 6,000 artisans and a minaret that stands 210 meters high. At a time of financial instability, it took great costs to build the mosque that now stands between the Port of Casablanca and the El-Hank Lighthouse.

Fadel writes of a centuries old city that moves forward with its residents’ complicated lives in a heavily patriarchal society and harsh middle-class living, but also with love that blossoms from young hearts against a tumultuous but beautiful backdrop.

“A Shimmering Red Fish Swims With Me” was first published in 2016 by Dar Al-Adab before being translated into English by Alexander E. Elinson and published by Hoopoe in October 2019. 

 

What We Are Reading Today: Dante by John Took

Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Dante by John Took

For all that has been written about the author of the Divine Comedy, Dante Alighieri (1265–1321) remains the best guide to his own life and work. 

Dante’s writings are therefore never far away in this authoritative and comprehensive intellectual biography, which offers a fresh account of the medieval Florentine poet’s life and thought before and after his exile in 1302.

Beginning with the often violent circumstances of Dante’s life, the book examines his successive works as testimony to the course of his passionate humanity — his lyric poetry through to the Vita Nova as the great work of his first period; the Convivio, De vulgari eloquentia and the poems of his early years in exile; and the Monarchia and the Commedia as the product of his maturity. 

Describing as it does a journey of the mind, the book confirms the nature of Dante’s undertaking as an exploration of what he himself speaks of as “maturity in the flame of love,” says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

The result is an original synthesis of Dante’s life and work.

