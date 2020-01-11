It’s California dreamin’ with Dior for these Lebanese ‘It’ girls

DUBAI: It seems like Nathalie Fanj's 2020 is off to a great start.

Shortly after enjoying a snow-filled holiday season with her husband and their two children, the Lebanese influencer jetted off to sunny California with Dior.

The mother-of-two has been documenting the trip on her social media, giving her 686,000 followers on Instagram a glimpse into her Los Angeles getaway with the luxury Parisian maison.

After a bumpy start — Fanj revealed she had missed her connecting flight from London to LA — the fashion guru joined fellow Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen and international globe-trotters Olivia Perez, Rose Bertram, Sami Miro, Fanny Bourdette-Donon and Kristen Noel Crawley, who were also among the storied French house's special guests, for an unforgettable trip.

The jetsetters, who joined Dior to celebrate the brand's newest Capture Totale skincare range, began one of the days with a healthy breakfast of avocado toast in Hollywood.

"No better way to start the day. Watched the sunrise in beautiful Hollywood before heading to Laguna beach with @diorskincare," Fanj wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of herself wearing a forest green blazer by ethically-made New York-based label Miriam Al-Sibai.

They later made their way to Laguna Beach, where they got to take in the idyllic sunset by the sea.

"Last night in Laguna Beach. Sunsets will always be so special for me to watch. Thank you @diorskincare for this incredible experience all the way in California," Wazen captioned a seaside snap for her 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

“Thank you so much @diorskincare for this unforgettable experience with an amazing group of girls,” Wazen captioned another fun series of snaps, showing her posing with one leg in the air on a Los Angeles street and soaking up the California sun with fellow influencers on the beach.

Fanj and Wazen have a longstanding relationship with Dior. The Lebanese It-girls are front row fixtures at the Parisian maison's fashion shows, with Wazen even doing an Instagram takeover for the brand when they presented their first couture show in Dubai in March 2019.

Meanwhile, Fanj was previously invited to Los Angeles by the French house in May 2019.