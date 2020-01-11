You are here

Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downing

A group of Iranian protesters demanded Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

TEHRAN: A group of Iranian protesters demanded Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday after Tehran said that its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.

“Commander-in-chief (Khamenei) resign, resign,” videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people chanting, in front of Tehran’s Amir Kabir university.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video footage.

Iran announced Saturday that its military “unintentionally” shot down the jetliner, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

The plane was shot down early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad.

No one was wounded in the attack on the bases.

Heavy rain causes travel chaos in Dubai

Updated 10 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Heavy rain and flooding caused travel chaos in the UAE on Saturday with flights diverted and roads closed.

Dubai International, one of the world's busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed flights, Dubai Airports said.

Flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been cancelled or diverted to nearby Al-Maktoum airport.

Video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the airport's runway area submerged under water.

Emirates airlines said several flights to and from Dubai, where it is based, had been delayed. Flydubai said its flights were also delayed, while some had been diverted.

“With additional rain expected later this evening, the disruption is expected to continue for the next 24 hours,” Dubai Media Office said. “Customers are advised to check directly with their airlines for more specific flight information and allow additional time to get to the airport.

Other images showed sections of the main Sheikh Zayed Road, which runs through Dubai, blocked by the floods.

Motorists were seen pushing their cars through the water and having to leave their vehicles.

*With Reuters

