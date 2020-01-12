You are here

As young India protests, Bollywood finds its voice

Activists in Kolkata shout slogans as they carry an effigy of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against his visit to Bengal and a new controversial citizenship law. (Reuters)
MUMBAI: Fearing a backlash from fans, politicians and religious zealots, Bollywood stars have in the past usually steered clear of India’s fiery politics. But the country’s top actress may have changed that.

Signaling a possible generational shift, Deepika Padukone waded into a sea of student protesters in Delhi on Tuesday night, evoking loud cheers from the surprised crowd.

Few had any inkling that Padukone would attend the demonstration at a prestigious university where the left-leaning student body has long been in the crosshairs of India’s ruling party.

Her appearance sparked a social media war between those wanting her new film boycotted — suggesting her only motive was publicity for the movie which released on Friday — and others applauding her courage.

Either way, many said the moment marked a watershed in India’s multibillion-dollar Hindi movie industry.

“It was a gutsy move,” said Mumbai-based novelist and commentator Shobhaa De, and reflected a “big shift” for Bollywood.

“Stars today understand that their constituency is young India, and young India respects people who speak up,” De said.

“None of this would be happening without social media,” said actress Swara Bhasker, one of the few stars who have consistently spoken out against the government.

“Bollywood has faced so much criticism on Twitter for not being politically engaged, and much of it from young people who are your target audience,” she said. “Why would you want to alienate them?”

Another factor is events on the ground since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government passed the citizenship law last month. Hundreds of thousands of people have participated in demonstrations nationwide, and at least 25 have been killed in clashes with police. Last Sunday, masked attackers went on the rampage at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, injuring 34 people and sparking yet more protests.

A year ago Modi posed for a now-famous selfie with the who’s-who of Bollywood, including Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh.

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, two of the stars who appeared in that selfie last January, have now both spoken out against the violence. “My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi,” Malhotra tweeted last month, calling it “sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests.”

“I think we cannot stay neutral in such issues,” said Dhawan.

In contrast to Bollywood’s younger generation, the old guard including superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have not commented on the protests.

They perhaps have learned the hard lesson that sticking your neck out is a dangerous business, risking film boycotts, the loss of lucrative sponsorship deals, or worse.

On Friday, Cabinet minister Smriti Irani accused Padukone of being unpatriotic and standing “with people who wanted the destruction of India.”

Bhasker, who has been the target of vicious online bullying over her views, praised Padukone.

“For years it’s been easy to malign those of us who spoke up and write it off as a publicity stunt, so to have the biggest female star in the country do it is a huge win in the perception battle,” she said.

“Ultimately though, this moment belongs to the protesters and the students who have awakened this country’s conscience.”

India protests Bollywood Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

South Korea summons Iran envoy over diplomatic threat

Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Jeff Sung

South Korea summons Iran envoy over diplomatic threat

  • US wants Seoul to join maritime security effort in Strait of Hormuz
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: South Korea on Saturday summoned Iran’s ambassador after he implied bilateral ties could suffer if Seoul dispatched naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz.

Ambassador Badmchi Shabestari, in an interview last week with Seoul daily newspaper Joongang Ilbo, made the remarks at a time of heightened tension in the international community following the assassination of a top Iranian military general.

He suggested a possible deployment of South Korean naval forces to the waterway could affect bilateral ties.

“If another country conducts military activities within the Strait of Hormuz, we will not remain inactive,” Shabestari was reported as saying. “Iran and Korea share a history that dates back 1,000 years to the Silla Dynasty and this moment is the biggest crisis in our history.”

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry lodged a protest over his remarks. 

“We called in the ambassador to deliver our concerns of bilateral relations between both governments after the ambassador reportedly talked of the severing of the ties,” a ministry official told reporters. “We listened sufficiently to the ambassador’s explanations.”

According to the official, the Iranian envoy denied directly mentioning the possible severing of diplomatic ties while expressing his concern that Seoul’s participation in a US-led coalition campaign in the Strait of Hormuz could hurt bilateral relations.

The US has been pressuring South Korea to join its maritime security campaign in the waters off Iran.

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris expressed hope that South Korea would send forces to the strait, especially because the majority of its oil imports were shipped through there. “I believe, especially as a former naval officer, that it is in the interest of all nations to support freedom of the seas and freedom of navigation on the high seas,” Harris told South Korean broadcaster KBS last Tuesday, “and I believe that Korea, who gets so much of your energy from the Middle East, this is a particularly important concept for the Republic (of Korea).”

South Korea is considering sending its Cheonghae Unit, an anti-piracy naval team operating in the Gulf of Aden, to the strait at the request of the US government. 

But the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani has led to concerns that dispatching forces could backfire.

If another country conducts military activities within the Strait of Hormuz, we will not remain inactive.

Badmchi Shabestari, Iran’s ambassador in Seoul

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa indicated her caution at a parliamentary session.

“I think the stance of the United States and ours cannot always be the same in political analysis and when considering bilateral ties with Middle East countries,” Kang told lawmakers on Thursday, adding that the government had yet to reach a conclusion about safeguarding the strait.

Deploying the Cheonghae Unit would be a useful measure to patch up ties with the US government over the thorny issue of defense cost-sharing.

Seoul and Washington have been tussling over how to share the cost of stationing US soldiers in South Korea. 

The US is said to have called for a 10-percent hike from 2019, when South Korea paid about $870 million. That figure already represents an 8 percent increase from the previous year.

“If the US demands we send troops to the Strait of Hormuz, there is little option to avoid it,” Jung Sang-ryul, a professor at the Institute of Middle Eastern Affairs at Myungji University, told Arab News. “The rub is the timing of the dispatch. A troop dispatch at this moment is risky.”

Some believe that South Korea might send the Cheonghae Unit to the strait but not as part of a US coalition, taking its cue from Japan’s naval deployment plan.

Japan’s cabinet approved a plan to send forces to waters around the strait on an intelligence-gathering mission, but the Japanese warship is expected to operate separately from US-led operations in the area.

Since 2009, the Cheonghae Unit has operated from a 4,500-ton KDX-II destroyer on a rotation basis. The unit has escorted more than 21,000 ships and conducted more than 20 operations to combat piracy off Somalia.

South Korea Iran Strait of Hormuz Badmchi Shabestari maritime

