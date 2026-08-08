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Russian strikes kill three in Kyiv region: military official

Russian strikes kill three in Kyiv region: military official
Firefighters put out a fire after Russian missiles hit a warehouse in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)
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Updated 08 August 2026 05:02
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Russian strikes kill three in Kyiv region: military official

Russian strikes kill three in Kyiv region: military official
  • Russia typically fires salvos of hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles in short blitzes that rock buildings and send booms echoing across the Ukrainian capital
Updated 08 August 2026 05:02
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KYIV: Russian strikes killed three people, including a child, in the region surrounding capital Kyiv ‌on Saturday, an ‌official said.
Tymur ​Tkachenko, ‌head ⁠of ​the Kyiv ⁠regional administration, said Russian strikes were recorded at three locations in the Boryspil district, ⁠near the capital.
Three ‌more ‌people were ​injured ‌in the attack, ‌he said.

Falling debris from the attacks damaged houses and vehicles and caused a fire in a non-residential building, he said.
Inside the capital, a dozen explosions were heard as Ukraine’s air force warned of the “threat of ballistic weapon use from the north.”
“An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the use of ballistic missiles,” the city’s military administration said, instructing residents to take shelter.

In the capital itself, fires were reported in two ‌districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, following an air ⁠raid ⁠alert.
Witnesses heard several powerful explosions that shook the center of the city.

Ukraine is chronically short of air defenses capable of downing ​Russia’s ​ballistic missiles.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

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