Russian strikes kill three in Kyiv region: military official

KYIV: Russian strikes killed three people, including a child, in the region surrounding capital Kyiv ‌on Saturday, an ‌official said.

Tymur ​Tkachenko, ‌head ⁠of ​the Kyiv ⁠regional administration, said Russian strikes were recorded at three locations in the Boryspil district, ⁠near the capital.

Three ‌more ‌people were ​injured ‌in the attack, ‌he said.

Falling debris from the attacks damaged houses and vehicles and caused a fire in a non-residential building, he said.

Inside the capital, a dozen explosions were heard as Ukraine’s air force warned of the “threat of ballistic weapon use from the north.”

“An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the use of ballistic missiles,” the city’s military administration said, instructing residents to take shelter.

In the capital itself, fires were reported in two ‌districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, following an air ⁠raid ⁠alert.

Witnesses heard several powerful explosions that shook the center of the city.

Ukraine is chronically short of air defenses capable of downing ​Russia’s ​ballistic missiles.