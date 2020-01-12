You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Album of the World Emperor by Emine Fetvacı

The Album of the World Emperor examines an extraordinary piece of art: An album of paintings, drawings, calligraphy, and European prints compiled for Ottoman Sultan Ahmed I (1603–17) by his courtier Kalender Paşa (d. 1616). 

In this detailed study of one of the most important works of 17th-century Ottoman art, Emine Fetvacı uses the album to explore questions of style, iconography, foreign inspiration, and the very meaning of the visual arts in the Islamic world, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

The album’s 32 folios feature artworks that range from intricate paper cutouts to the earliest examples of Islamic genre painting, and contents as eclectic as Persian and Persian-influenced calligraphy, studies of men and women of different ethnicities and backgrounds, depictions of popular entertainment and urban life, and European prints depicting Christ on the cross that in turn served as models for apocalyptic Ottoman paintings. Through the album, Fetvacı sheds light on imperial ideals as well as relationships between court life and popular culture.

