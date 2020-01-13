You are here

French military presence in Sahel supported by five African leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Chad’s President Idriss Deby during a summit on the situation in the Sahel region in the southern French city of Pau. (AFP)
Randa Takieddine

  • Confirmation sought from African leaders that they want the 4,500 French army troops involved in fighting terrorists in Operation Barkhane to remain in the Sahel
  • Tensions between France and some leaders, especially those of Mali and Burkina Faso, prompted Macron to organize the summit
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a summit in the southwestern French city of Pau on Monday to discuss the French military presence in the Sahel, in north-central Africa. The summit was attended by the leaders of five African states — Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mauritania and Chad — as well as the UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres and Charles Michel, president of the European Council.

The discussion was focussed on the fight against extremists and the confirmation by the African leaders that they want the 4,500 French army troops involved in fighting terrorists in Operation Barkhane to remain in the Sahel.

Macron needed their firm public support concerning the French military presence. Tensions between France and some of these leaders, especially those of Mali and Burkina Faso, prompted him to organize this summit.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in the Malian capital Bamako against the presence of French troops, carrying posters saying Down with France and Barkhane must leave.

According to French diplomats, Macron, who visited Mali last month, felt that the leaders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso were not giving public support for the French presence.

Macron complained of a lack of any clear condemnation of anti-French feelings on the ground, saying he did not want to send soldiers to countries where their presence was not clearly wanted, especially as this presence had a high cost for France whether in soldiers killed or in military expenditure.

Before they started their talks the leaders attended a memorial service for the 13 French soldiers who died in Mali last month in a helicopter collision.

This summit was convened for the five leaders to express support clearly and publicly for the French military presence, which is the largest contribution to the fight against extremists belonging to Al-Qaeda and Daesh — thereby giving legitimacy to the French presence.

According to French diplomatic sources, France’s military efforts are failing to stop the progress of the Islamists in many areas, so the regional five countries need to be engaged in the support of the French military to give it legitimacy and to show that France has no colonial intentions in the African countries threatened by the Islamist groups.

French diplomatic sources also say France is not being sufficiently helped by other European countries which are as threatened by the Islamists as France, but they have only given logistics help and have no troops on the ground to help France.

Diplomats believe the Pentagon is considering withdrawing US logistic support from the French Barkhane operation in the Sahel. However, they stress that France cannot succeed on its own: It needs African and broader international support.

Niger army chief fired after 89 killed in extremist attack

Niger army chief fired after 89 killed in extremist attack

  • Mahamadou’s action on Monday came after the death toll from an attack by Islamic extremists on Niger’s military last week
NIAMEY: Niger’s president has fired the army’s chief of staff after attacks against security forces have killed at least 174 security force members since December.
President Issoufou Mahamadou’s action on Monday came after the death toll from an attack by Islamic extremists on Niger’s military last week rose to at least 89, making it the most deadly attack of its kind in years in the West African nation.
The fatalities from the attack Thursday rose dramatically from the 25 soldiers that the government initially said were killed last week.
In addition to the soldiers killed in that attack on the Chinagrodrar Advanced Military post near the border with Mali, at least 77 extremists were killed by Niger’s army and its foreign allies, most notably France and the United States, according to a statement issued Sunday by the government. The military’s response, which included air support, pushed the extremists from Niger, the government said.
There will be three days of national mourning beginning Monday, the government announced.
Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ahmed Mohamed will be replaced by Brig-Gen. Salifou Modi, who was the military attache for Niger in Germany, the presidential statement said Monday. He also dismissed the Secretary General of the Ministry of National Defense and the Chief of Land Staff.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack, but the attack bore the hallmarks of a Daesh-linked group that said it was behind the December ambush near the town of Inates that killed 71 soldiers and was previously the most deadly attack of its kind in Niger in years.
“The government calls on the population to be more vigilant, more serene and united, and reaffirms its determination to continue the fight against terrorism until the final victory,” the government statement said.
The increase in the death toll as a summit opens in Pau, France, that is to be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger Mauritania. Those countries make up the G5 Sahel group that are working with France against the threat of extremists in the region.
The crisis of extremist violence across the Sahel is deepening, particularly in Burkina Faso and Mali.
Islamic extremists also targeted and killed 14 Niger security force members who were escorting election officials on Dec. 25 near Sanam, about 200 kilometers (124.27 miles) from the capital of Niamey. Officials from the national electoral commission were in the area to conduct a census before next year’s vote.
Niger’s military has received training for years from both American and French forces, but these attacks underscore the threat extremists still pose.

