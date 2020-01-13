You are here

Model Gigi Hadid called as potential Weinstein juror

American model Gigi Hadid appeared as a potential juror in disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial on January 13, 2020 adding a fresh celebrity twist to the high-profile proceedings. (AFP)
Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

Model Gigi Hadid called as potential Weinstein juror

  • Hadid raised her hand when the judge asked the dozens appearing for jury selection whether any of them knew Weinstein
  • “I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” Hadid told the Manhattan court
Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: American model Gigi Hadid appeared as a potential juror in disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial on Monday, adding a fresh celebrity twist to the high-profile proceedings.
Hadid, 24, raised her hand in the New York state court when Judge James Burke asked the dozens appearing for jury selection whether any of them knew Weinstein or his legal team.
“I have met the defendant,” said Hadid, sitting in the jury box.
Burke then asked her if she could be fair and impartial. “Yes,” she replied.
Hadid — who has modeled for a host of top fashion brands including Chanel and Victoria’s Secret — said she had also met Salma Hayek.
The Mexican-born actress has accused Weinstein, 67, of sexual harassment and may be mentioned in court during the trial.
“I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” Hadid told the Manhattan court.
Hadid appeared alongside 120 or so other jury candidates as pre-screening of potential jurors entered its second week.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys are trying to select 12 jurors and six alternates. They have already questioned more than 500 candidates.
Scores have already been excused after saying they could not be impartial due to heightened publicity surrounding the trial, which is expected to run until early March.
Following her appearance, Hadid was due to fill out a questionnaire before returning later this week for further screening.
It is likely, however, that the defense would challenge the selection of a social media star with more than 51 million Instagram followers.
Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women since accusations against him ignited the #MeToo movement in October 2017.
But he is being tried on charges related to just two. He faces life in prison if found guilty of predatory sexual assault.
Opening arguments are expected to begin on January 22.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Harvey Weinstein trial

North Korea remains open to dialogue with US — S.Korea’s Moon

U.S. President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in meet at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 35 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea remains open to dialogue with US — S.Korea's Moon

  • “The US-N.Korea talks are not active right now, but I would say both leaders — President Trump and Chairman Kim — continue to trust one another and continue with their efforts”
Updated 35 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday it was too early to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearization dialogue between the United States and North Korea, adding that Pyongyang has not yet shut the door to more talks.
Moon said US President Donald Trump’s recent letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a good sign that underscores his commitment to negotiations. Moon was speaking at a news conference at the presidential Blue House.
“Some were concerned about a new round of provocations just in time for Chairman Kim’s birthday,” Moon said. “Instead, President Trump sent him birthday wishes to stress his willingness to talk. It was a great idea.”
On Friday, a South Korean official said Trump had asked the South Koreans to pass on birthday greetings to North Korea.
Over the weekend, however, North Korea released a statement saying it had already directly received a letter from Trump and ridiculed South Korea for trying to “meddle” in US-North Korea relations.
In that statement, a North Korean foreign ministry official said that although Kim likes Trump personally, he would not make policy based on his personal feelings.
“North Korea made clear that the door to dialogue is not closed by saying they will come back to talks only when their demands are accepted,” Moon said of that North Korean response.
“The US-N.Korea talks are not active right now, but I would say both leaders — President Trump and Chairman Kim — continue to trust one another and continue with their efforts.”
South Korea has been increasingly sidelined as denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled.
In his New Year’s speech on Jan. 7, Moon said there was a “desperate need” for ways to improve ties with North Korea.
Rising tensions and international sanctions have blocked many of Moon’s proposals for inter-Korean projects, and Pyongyang has spent the past year criticizing Seoul as being beholden to the United States.
White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the United States had reached out to North Korea seeking to resume talks, according to an interview published on Sunday by Axios.
 

Topics: North Korea South Korea Donald Trump

