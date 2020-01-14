Lebanese protesters back in streets following brief lull

You are here

Lebanese protesters returned to the streets in renewed rallies against a ruling elite they say has failed to address the economy’s downward spiral. (AP)
  • Protesters burned tires and blocked three main highways leading to the capital Beirut
  • Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with the local currency plummeting against the US dollar
BEIRUT: Following a brief lull, Lebanese protesters returned to the streets, blocking several roads around the capital Beirut and other areas of the country Tuesday in renewed rallies against a ruling elite they say has failed to address the economy’s downward spiral.
Protesters burned tires and blocked three main highways leading to the capital from the south, east and north, bringing traffic to a standstill. School and university students took part in some of the protests and hundreds marched down main highways, raising Lebanese flags and blasting rallying songs through loudspeakers.
The protesters returned to the streets after several weeks of relative calm, following the designation of Hassan Diab as prime minister in mid-December. The lull was also partly due to the holidays followed by soaring regional tensions between the US and Iran that eclipsed the protesters in Lebanon and Iraq demanding sweeping political change.
“The aim today of this protest is to revive the revolution and to show the rulers that the revolution will stay, and no one can eliminate it,” said Rabie Al-Zain, an activist protesting north of Beirut. “Today we add the students to the revolution — those who will handle the country when the current rulers will go the dustbin history.”
In downtown Beirut, dozens rallied outside the Central Bank, chanting against the governor and his financial policies. Security forces separated the protesters from the bank’s entrance.
In the northern city of Tripoli and in Akkar province, protesters sat in the streets and blocked several roads with burning tires or bricks. In the southern city of Sidon, dozens of protesters marched down the streets, rallying outside banks and government offices.
Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with the local currency plummeting before the dollar, losing over 60 percent of its value over the last weeks while sources of foreign currency have dried up. Meanwhile, banks have imposed informal capital controls limiting withdrawal of dollars and foreign transfers in the country, which relies heavily on imports of basic goods.
Panic has set in among residents who fear their deposits are in danger. Nationwide protests for three months have failed to pressure politicians to form a new government to institute drastic reforms.
Diab, the interim prime minister, has so far failed to form an emergency government amid political divisions and jockeying for power. Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in late October.
“I would like to know why they (politicians) are still keeping their seats,” Elie Zghaib, a protester said.
Lately, protesters had focused their ire on banks, rallying at the premises or outside banks and demanding access to their deposits. Dozens have also taunted politicians who showed up in shopping malls or restaurants, sometimes chasing them out of public places and decrying their failure to address the economic crisis.
Nationwide protests began in mid-October in Lebanon, denouncing years of government mismanagement and corruption, demanding the political elite to step down.

BEIRUT: Lebanese protesters resumed blocking major highways on Tuesday in what they said would be a “week of wrath” demanding an end to a nearly three-month political vacuum.
Although protests had declined in size in recent weeks, demonstrations have been ongoing since October, increasingly targeting banks and state institutions blamed for driving the country toward collapse.
The movement has been fueled by a crippling economic crisis, the worst since Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.
The unprecedented cross-sectarian protests led to the government stepping down in late October, but no new one has yet been formed as political parties argue over its composition.
As a liquidity crisis grows and the cost of living rises, protesters have returned to the streets to urge politicians to speed up the process.
On Tuesday morning, dozens of protesters blocked key highways in Beirut with overturned rubbish bins and burning tires, an AFP correspondent reported.
Laila Youssef, 47, said she was taking part to call on politicians to wake up.
“We’ve gone back to closing down roads because we can’t stand it anymore,” the mother of three told AFP.
“What we earn today is not enough to buy the basics for home,” she said.
Many Lebanese have lost their jobs or seen their salaries reduced by half in recent months.
Even as banks cap withdrawals, the value of the Lebanese pound to the US dollar has fallen by almost 40 percent on the parallel exchange market.
There were demonstrations on Tuesday in the provinces too, including second city Tripoli and the southeastern town of Hasbayya, Lebanese television channels showed.
A protester in Tripoli said the situation had become “unbearable.”
“Prices are exorbitant, yet still they’re taking their sweet time” to form a new government, he told LBC television.
In December, a new premier was tasked with forming a government but the country’s rival political parties have failed to agree on names put forward for the various ministries.
The protesters are demanding a new government made up solely of independent technocrats, but analysts warn this may be a tall order in a country ruled by a sectarian power-sharing system since the end of the civil war.

