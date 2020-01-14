Malaysia drops sex assault probe of PM-in-waiting Anwar

You are here

Anwar Ibrahim was first thrown in jail in the 1990s after being sacked from his position in government by Mahathir Mohamad. (AFP)
AFP

  • Anwar Ibrahim was first thrown in jail in the 1990s after being sacked from his position in government by Mahathir Mohamad
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim will not face charges over claims he sexually assaulted a male former aide, prosecutors said Tuesday, the latest such scandal to tarnish the veteran politician’s career.
Muhammed Yusoff Rawther last month accused Anwar of trying to force him to have sex and filed a police complaint, but officials said there was not enough evidence to make a criminal case.
Anwar, seen as the likely successor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, spent almost a decade in jail after being convicted of sodomizing a young male aide, allegations that supporters say were aimed at ruining his political career.
Sex between men remains illegal under colonial-era laws in the Muslim-majority country.
Anwar was released from prison and pardoned in 2018 after his alliance stormed to a shock victory against a corruption-plagued coalition that had ruled the country since independence from Britain in 1957.
But political tensions have escalated sharply, with Anwar’s nemesis-turned-ally Mahathir refusing to say when he will hand over power, and vicious infighting erupting in his People’s Justice Party (PKR).
After completing investigations, the attorney-general’s office said “insufficient evidence” and “contradictions of material facts” meant they would not proceed with a prosecution.
“We agree with the recommendation of (the police) that the case be closed,” said solicitor-general Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek in a statement.
Neither Anwar — who denied the allegations — nor Yusoff were named in the statement but it was widely reported to refer to the case.
Anwar was first thrown in jail in the 1990s after being sacked from his position in government by Mahathir, who was in his first stint as premier at the time, and their stormy relationship has loomed over Malaysian politics ever since.
In 2015, he was jailed for a second time on sodomy charges and only released after last year’s elections.
Mahathir and Anwar reconciled ahead of the polls in a bid to oust the scandal-mired Barisan Nasional coalition of then premier Najib Razak.

Topics: politics Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Mahathir Mohamad

  • Latest deaths raise the two countries’ overall death toll from the severe weather to 126 since Sunday
  • Disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir was the worst-affected area, with 55 deaths in the past 24 hours
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan: Severe winter weather has claimed more lives as avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall killed 55 people in Pakistan-administered Kashmir while 15 died in neighboring Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday.
The latest deaths raise the two countries’ overall death toll from the severe weather to 126 since Sunday.
The disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir was the worst-affected area, with 55 deaths in the past 24 hours, said Waseem Uddin, a spokesman for Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.
Among those fatalities, 41 died in a single avalanche in the Neelum Valley while 14 people died in elsewhere in the region, he said. Avalanches are common in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ahmad Raza Qadri, the minister for the disaster management authority in Kashmir, said they had declared a state of emergency in the affected areas. “Rescuers are facing difficulties in reaching the stricken villages,” he said,
Military helicopters were being used to evacuate people as authorities struggle to reopen highways and reach people cut off by heavy snowfall and avalanches in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Also badly affected by heavy snowfall is Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, where 20 people died, said Uddin, adding that some parts in the province was under six inches of snow. Twelve people were also killed in weather-related incidents in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province.
In Afghanistan, the State Ministry for Disaster Management confirmed at least 15 more deaths overnight, raising the death toll in weather-related incidents since Sunday to 39.
So far, about 300 houses have been damaged across Afghanistan because of snowfall, floods and landslides, the agency said. On Monday, residents of the Afghan capital, Kabul, where temperatures dropped to -15° Celsius, abandoned driving and struggled to get to work on snow-covered roads.

Topics: weather Pakistan Afghanistan

