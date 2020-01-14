You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing pilot

Egypt fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing pilot

In February 2018, the Egyptian army and police launched a nationwide operation against militants. (File photo: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ggp6e

Updated 14 January 2020
AFP

Egypt fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing pilot

Updated 14 January 2020
AFP

CAIRO: An Egyptian fighter jet crashed during exercises on Tuesday, killing its pilot, the armed forces said.
“During an armed forces exercise on January 14, 2020, a fighter plane crashed in one of the training areas, leading to the death of its pilot,” the military said in a statement on Facebook.
It said it was investigating the cause of the incident.
Another fighter jet crashed in Egypt last December but the pilot managed to eject and parachute to safety.
Egypt’s armed forces have several recently purchased American, Russia and French jets.
Earlier Tuesday, the military issued a slick video announcing exercises aimed at quelling militant activity in restive northern Sinai and securing Egypt’s borders with Libya and Sudan.
In February 2018, the Egyptian army and police launched a nationwide operation against militants, mainly focused on North Sinai province.
According to the latest army figures, more than 830 suspected militants have since been killed in the region. About 60 security personnel have also been killed.

Topics: Egypt pilot Military jet crash

Iran bars thousands from contesting elections

Iranians walk through a taxi stop off a main square in the Islamic republic's capital Tehran on January 11, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 42 min 5 sec ago
AP

Iran bars thousands from contesting elections

  • The reformist newspaper Etemad said on Tuesday that most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates
Updated 42 min 5 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s constitutional watchdog has barred thousands of people from running in next month’s parliamentary elections, including 90 current lawmakers, most of whom are accused of corruption.
The Guardian Council, a body of senior clerics and legal experts, vets candidates for office as well as legislation, and rules out individuals if it believes their views or behavior are incompatible with the theocratic system. Half its members are appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A spokesman for the Guardian Council was quoted by the hard-line Kayhan paper as saying most of the lawmakers were rejected for “financial problems,” a reference to fraud and embezzlement. The spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, said more than 14,000 people registered to run in December. Of those, just 5,000 qualified, he said. Of the 290 current members of Parliament, 247 registered to run for re-election. Those rejected can appeal the decision in the coming days.
The reformist newspaper Etemad said on Tuesday that most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates. It said that as a result the elections will essentially be an “internal vote” among hard-liners. Hard-liners were also disqualified, but it’s not clear how many.
The elections will test the popularity of the pro-reform bloc led by President Hassan Rouhani.
They have championed improved ties with the West and expanded social freedoms, but have suffered major setbacks since President Donald Trump assumed office.
Iran regularly holds presidential and parliamentary elections, but they are closely supervised by the clerical establishment, and the supreme leader has the final say on all major policies.

Topics: Iran

Related

Special
Middle-East
Downing of airliner breathes new life into Iranian protests
Middle-East
Turkey issues fatwa allowing govt loans for housing projects

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet condemns Iranian aggression
China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce
Iran bars thousands from contesting elections
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season set to go end in style
Downing of airliner breathes new life into Iranian protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.