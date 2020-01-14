You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines to evacuate millions of citizens from Middle East

Philippines to evacuate millions of citizens from Middle East

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, talks with security officials at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrcde

Updated 7 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines to evacuate millions of citizens from Middle East

  • President says naval mission is ‘sacred’
  • Regional tensions high since top Iranian general killed
Updated 7 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Two Philippine Navy vessels set sail for the Middle East on Tuesday to evacuate overseas Filipino workers amid rising tensions in the region.

President Rodrigo Duterte commissioned the BRP Davao Del Sur and the Del Pilar-class offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz to enter the operation at Manila’s South Harbor.

He said it was “a sacred mission” to save the lives of more than 3 million Filipinos living in the Middle East. “That is not a joke. It runs into millions, men, women, and their families, and their children,” he said.

The vessels have 130 crew members each, with an additional 100 medical, repair and SEAL personnel to support them.

Tensions have been high in the Middle East since a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US airstrike. Iran retaliated by launching missiles at an air base in Iraq used by US forces.

Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said the journey to the Middle East would take between 16 and 22 days. Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac is scheduled to fly to Saudi Arabia this week to personally assist in the evacuation effort.

The Department of National Defense said that requests for repatriation in Iraq, Libya and other countries in the region had been received by Philippine embassies and consulates, and that exit clearance documents had been processed.

The government’s repatriation team in Doha consists of diplomats who are exploring all possible routes by commercial airlines from Baghdad and Irbil in Iraq to Doha, and then on to Manila.

Topics: Philippines Middle East Rodrigo Duterte

Related

Special
Middle-East
Philippines evacuates Filipino workers in Tripoli as violence escalates
Special
World
Duterte meets second batch of repatriated Filipino workers from Kuwait

Norway repatriates Daesh-linked woman, children from Syria

Updated 14 January 2020
AFP

Norway repatriates Daesh-linked woman, children from Syria

Updated 14 January 2020
AFP

OSLO: Norway said Tuesday it was repatriating from Syria a woman linked to the Daesh group and her two children, one of them reportedly seriously ill, citing humanitarian reasons.
Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide, confirming the operation to bring them home, told reporters: “We are doing that for humanitarian reasons because we fear the child is sick.”
The government had until now refused calls to bring back the five-year-old, who according to media reports may be suffering from cystic fibrosis, unless his mother let him travel alone.
But the right-wing administration relented, allowing the three to travel to Norway from the Kurd-controlled camp at Al-Hol, northeast Syria, where they have been detained since March 2019.
Norwegian daily Aftenpost published a photo of the 29-year-old veiled mother, taken they said as she crossed from Syria into Iraq with her two children and two men. All the faces in the photo were blurred out.
The mother, who is described as Pakistani, is accused of having traveled to Syria in 2013 and married a Norwegian extremist who was killed in fighting.
She faces arrest when she gets to Norway on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organization.
Since the collapse of the Daesh group’s so-called caliphate, the international community has been grappling with the problem of what to do with captured foreign nationals who fought with them.
While Norway has acknowledged the rights of former extremists to return home, it has until now refused to help them, except in the case of lone children.

Topics: Norway Syria Daesh

Latest updates

Harry, Meghan under fire after royal crisis summit
Philippines to evacuate millions of citizens from Middle East
Violent missile attack targets Taji camp, north of Baghdad
Egypt fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing pilot
Former Barclays CEO suggested side deal to feed Qatar’ extra cash, London court hears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.