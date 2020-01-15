You are here

US-Iran war would bring ‘untold chaos’ warns Jordan’s King Abdullah II

Jordanian King Abdullah II arrives to deliver a speech at the European Parliament on Jan. 15, 2020 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

  • The king warned of the re-emergence of Daesh in Iraq and Syria
  • He also said failure to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict endangers world peace
STRASBOURG, France: A war between the US and Iran would wreak “untold chaos” on the world, Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned Wednesday, in a speech to European lawmakers on the tensions boiling across the Middle East.
Although Washington and Tehran are currently in a standoff after tit-for-tat military actions over the past two weeks, the king told the European Parliament that the danger has not passed.
“What if next time neither side steps back from the brink, dragging us all toward untold chaos? An all-out war jeopardizes the stability of the entire region,” he said.




“What’s more, it risks massive disruptions of the entire global economy including markets, but threatens a resurgence of terrorism across the world.”
The alarm was among a raft of other warnings by King Abdullah, a pro-Western leader whose country is a haven of relative stability in a Middle East roiled by proxy conflicts, sectarian violence and competition between powers inside and outside the region.
Urging greater leadership and “patience” to address the tensions, Abdullah expressed concern about developments in Syria and Iraq.
“What if Syria remains hostage to global rivalries and spirals back into civil conflict? What if we see a reemergence of Daesh and Syria becomes a staging ground for attacks against the rest of the world?” he asked, using an alternative acronym for Daesh.
Turmoil in Iraq, he said, risked tipping that country into a cycle of “recovery and relapse — or, worse yet, conflict.”
He also homed in on Libya, one of the biggest foreign policy issues facing the EU along with Iran.
“What if Libya collapses into an all-out war, and ultimately a failed state? What if Libya is the new Syria, just much closer to the continent you all call home?” he asked, saying such scenarios needed to be addressed now to prevent them becoming reality.




Jordanian King Abdullah II warned the European Parliament against one-state solution and said failure to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict endangers world peace. (AFP)

The Jordanian monarch, who carries the hereditary title of “custodian” of holy Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem, also stressed to MEPs that Israel was trying to “impose an unthinkable solution” over Palestinians as hopes fade for a two-state solution backed by the international community.
He said Israel’s construction of settlements in occupied Palestinian territory and “disregard of international law” could be summed up as “one state turning its back on its neighborhood, perpetuating divisions among peoples and faiths worldwide.”

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah II Iran US-Iran Middle East

Suspected Israel strike kills 3 Iran-backed fighters in Syria

Updated 15 January 2020
AFP

Suspected Israel strike kills 3 Iran-backed fighters in Syria

  • Four missiles hit the T4 base in Homs province
  • The strike damaged an Iranian arms depot, two military vehicles and a building still under construction
Updated 15 January 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: A missile strike on a Syrian air base that Damascus blamed on Israel killed at least three Iran-backed militiamen, a monitor said on Wednesday.
Four missiles hit the T4 base in Homs province, north of the capital, at around 10:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported, blaming the attack on Israel.
It said the strike caused damage but no casualties.
But the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least three Iran-backed militiamen were killed.
It said the strike damaged an Iranian arms depot, two military vehicles and a building still under construction.
Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said the dead were all non-Syrians, adding that Israel was likely behind the attack.
He said both Iranian forces and Russian military advisers were stationed at the base, which has been hit by Israeli forces in the past.
An Israeli army spokeswoman made no comment when contacted by AFP.
The missile strike adds to the growing tension in the Middle East after a US drone killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a targeted strike in Baghdad on January 3.
Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out many raids against forces of the Syrian government and its allies, Iran and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Israel insists it will not allow Syria to become a bridgehead for Iranian intervention in the region.

Topics: Israel Syria Russia Iran

