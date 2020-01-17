Spanish driver Carlos Sainz takes third Dakar Rally title after winning Saudi edition

First desert polo tournament kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla as part of Winter at Tantora

ALULA, Saudi Arabia: The first ever AlUla desert polo championship launched on Thursday with the two-day tournament kicking off during the second season of the Winter at Tantora Festival.

The event is organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and in cooperation with the Saudi Polo Federation.

A group of the most prominent international polo players will be competing in the tournament including the founder of the La Dolfina Polo Team, 10-goal handicapped, Adolfo Cambiaso. Other notable players include David Stirling, Pablo Mac Donough, and Argentinian Nacho Figueras.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer at RCU, Amr Al-Madani, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seeks to preserve and protect the cultural heritage of AlUla while promoting its unique landscape. A city that is rich with anthropological findings, historical anecdotes, and a depth of civilization.”

He added: “Hosting the Desert Polo Tournament during the Winter at Tantora Festival provides a global platform which will help define the value of a city rooted in the core of history. It is also a tribute to the regions great equestrian tradition and a big contribution toward achieving the goals of Vision 2030.”

Amr Hussein Zidan, the President of the Saudi Polo Federation, also commented: “AlUla Desert Polo is not only a new concept; it is also the first official tournament organized by the Saudi Polo Federation. The organization was established in July 2018 as a means to develop the sport in the Kingdom, implement international best practices and help enthusiasts compete at elite levels of the competition.”

AlUla is a perfect setting to launch the Desert Polo Tournament as it is characterized by its unique location and its great historical and cultural significance to the Kingdom and the world. The exceptional site of the city and its charming nature provides links to ancient civilizations and paints an accurate picture of past life, memories, and the stories of the long-gone dwellers of the old city.



The Desert Polo Tournament is one of the major events taking place during the Winter at Tantora Festival. Over the course of 12 weeks, the festival will present a variety of activities that merge eastern and western culture embodying AlUla’s heritage as a meeting point for difference civilizations from around the world throughout history.

Winter at Tantora Festival offers a wide range of diverse experiences that cater to all tastes from all walks of life. The festival will take place every weekend starting 19th December 2019, and running until the 7th of March 2020. Guests this year will also have the unique opportunity to visit the historical heritage sites before they close to the public until October 2020. They will also be able to attend musical and artistic performances by some of the most respected artists in the Arab, and international, world.

The AlUla Desert Polo Championship is sponsored by Amaala, Bentley and Richard Mille.

