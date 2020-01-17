You are here

  • Home
  • Spanish driver Carlos Sainz takes third Dakar Rally title after winning Saudi edition

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz takes third Dakar Rally title after winning Saudi edition

1 / 3
First-placed for the auto category JCW X-RAID Mini Team Spain's driver Carlos Sainz (L) is congratulated by third-placed JCW X-RAID Mini Team France's Stephane Peterhansel ® in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia at the end of the stage 12 of the Dakar 2020 on Jan. 17, 2020. (AFP)
2 / 3
First-placed for the auto category JCW X-RAID Mini Team Spain's driver Carlos Sainz (R), celebrates as he is congratulated by diector of the Dakar 2020 David Castera (L) on the finish area in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia at the end of the stage 12 of the Dakar 2020 on Jan. 17, 2020. (AFP)
3 / 3
First-placed for the auto category JCW X-RAID Mini Team Spain's driver Carlos Sainz (3rd R) celebrates with the other participants of the race on the finish area in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia at the end of the stage 12 of the Dakar 2020 on Jan. 17, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/856tf

Updated 17 January 2020
AFP

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz takes third Dakar Rally title after winning Saudi edition

  • Asked about defending his title next year Sainz said: “It’s too early to think about it, let me enjoy this”
  • He has now won the Dakar with three different manufacturers, having previously triumphed with Volkswagen in 2010 and Peugeot in 2018
Updated 17 January 2020
AFP

QIDDIYA: Veteran Spanish driver Carlos Sainz won the Dakar Rally for the third time on Friday, finishing with a comfortable winning margin in the first running of the event in Saudi Arabia.
The 57-year-old crossed the line in the 12th and final stage 6min 21sec ahead of nearest challenger and reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar, who had managed to cut Sainz’s lead to just 24 seconds on Tuesday but fell back after navigation blunders.
“I feel very happy. There’s a lot of effort behind this. A lot of training, practice,” Sainz told the race’s website.
“It has been a flat out rally since the beginning. It was fantastic, a first time in Saudi Arabia, of course you can always improve but it was a fantastic effort,” he added.
Asked about defending his title next year Sainz said: “It’s too early to think about it, let me enjoy this.”
Sainz, the father of F1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr., seized control of the race from the third stage in his X-raid Mini.
He has now won the Dakar with three different manufacturers, having previously triumphed with Volkswagen in 2010 and Peugeot in 2018.
Stephane Peterhansel was third at 9min 58sec behind in his Mini. Both the Frenchman and Sainz won four stages in the marathon 12-day, 7,800-kilometer (4,800-mile) race.
Ricky Brabec triumphed in the motorbike section for Honda, becoming the first US rider to win the gruelling race.
Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso finished 13th on his Dakar debut, nearly five hours behind the winner.
Alonso came second in one stage but his first participation in the Dakar was a bruising affair as the 38-year-old Spaniard suffered a double rollover in the 10th stage after hitting a dune at an awkward angle.

Topics: Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2020 Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi X Factor winner to sing Saudi Dakar 2020 anthem
Sport
Dakar Rally’s only female winner excited to teach Saudi girls

First desert polo tournament kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla as part of Winter at Tantora

Updated 17 January 2020
Arab News

First desert polo tournament kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla as part of Winter at Tantora

Updated 17 January 2020
Arab News

ALULA, Saudi Arabia: The first ever AlUla desert polo championship launched on Thursday with the two-day tournament kicking off during the second season of the Winter at Tantora Festival.
The event is organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and in cooperation with the Saudi Polo Federation.
A group of the most prominent international polo players will be competing in the tournament including the founder of the La Dolfina Polo Team, 10-goal handicapped, Adolfo Cambiaso. Other notable players include David Stirling, Pablo Mac Donough, and Argentinian Nacho Figueras.
For his part, Chief Executive Officer at RCU, Amr Al-Madani, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seeks to preserve and protect the cultural heritage of AlUla while promoting its unique landscape. A city that is rich with anthropological findings, historical anecdotes, and a depth of civilization.”
He added: “Hosting the Desert Polo Tournament during the Winter at Tantora Festival provides a global platform which will help define the value of a city rooted in the core of history. It is also a tribute to the regions great equestrian tradition and a big contribution toward achieving the goals of Vision 2030.”

Amr Hussein Zidan, the President of the Saudi Polo Federation, also commented: “AlUla Desert Polo is not only a new concept; it is also the first official tournament organized by the Saudi Polo Federation. The organization was established in July 2018 as a means to develop the sport in the Kingdom, implement international best practices and help enthusiasts compete at elite levels of the competition.”
AlUla is a perfect setting to launch the Desert Polo Tournament as it is characterized by its unique location and its great historical and cultural significance to the Kingdom and the world. The exceptional site of the city and its charming nature provides links to ancient civilizations and paints an accurate picture of past life, memories, and the stories of the long-gone dwellers of the old city.


The Desert Polo Tournament is one of the major events taking place during the Winter at Tantora Festival. Over the course of 12 weeks, the festival will present a variety of activities that merge eastern and western culture embodying AlUla’s heritage as a meeting point for difference civilizations from around the world throughout history.
Winter at Tantora Festival offers a wide range of diverse experiences that cater to all tastes from all walks of life. The festival will take place every weekend starting 19th December 2019, and running until the 7th of March 2020. Guests this year will also have the unique opportunity to visit the historical heritage sites before they close to the public until October 2020. They will also be able to attend musical and artistic performances by some of the most respected artists in the Arab, and international, world.
The AlUla Desert Polo Championship is sponsored by Amaala, Bentley and Richard Mille.
For more information, and to book your spot during the various festival activities, please visit the festival website here.

Topics: polo Winter at Tantora Saudi Arabia AlUla

Related

Sport
Winter at Tantora festival: First desert polo tournament kicks off
Sport
Saudi Arabia makes history with AlUla Desert Polo match

Latest updates

German foreign ministry backtracks after sense of humor failure in trending tweet gaffe
Harvey Weinstein rape trial jury finalized — seven men, five women
US State Department sanctions top IRGC general for crackdown on protesters
Ukraine says Iran to hand over downed jet’s black boxes
Global civil unrest and violence in quarter of countries in 2019, expected to rise in 2020: Report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.