You are here

  • Home
  • At least 2 killed, 20 wounded in bombing near Somali capital

At least 2 killed, 20 wounded in bombing near Somali capital

Paramedics at the Madina hospital assist an unidentified man injured in an explosion in Afgoye, as he arrives for medical attention in Mogadishu, Somalia January 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/npj85

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

At least 2 killed, 20 wounded in bombing near Somali capital

  • Six Turkish nationals were among the wounded, with two in serious condition, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said
  • The Turkish construction workers appeared to be the bomber's target, Somali police Col. Abdi Abdullahi said
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

MOGADISHU: At least two people were killed and more than 20 others wounded when a suicide car bomber targeted a construction site along a highway outside Somalia's capital, police said Saturday.
Six Turkish nationals were among the wounded, with two in serious condition, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
The Turkish construction workers appeared to be the bomber's target, Somali police Col. Abdi Abdullahi said.
Most of the casualties were police officers providing security for the Turkish workers constructing a highway between the capital, Mogadishu, and the agricultural town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the city.
The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group, based in Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the the group's radio arm, Andalus. Al-Shabab often carries out such attacks in and near Mogadishu.
Turkey has invested heavily in Somalia, with technical and development assistance exceeding $1 billion, according to the Turkish government. Turkish companies run the international airport and seaport in Mogadishu, and in 2016 the Turkish president inaugurated Turkey's largest embassy complex in the world there.

Topics: Somalia Mogadishu

Related

World
Four killed in car bombing near Somalia parliament
Media
Somali government detains record number of journalists

Iran to send flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine

Updated 27 min 8 sec ago
AP

Iran to send flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine

  • The head of accident investigations for the civil aviation department said it was not possible to read the black boxes in Iran
  • He said French, American and Canadian experts would help analyze them in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital
Updated 27 min 8 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran will send the black box flight recorders from the Ukrainian jetliner that it accidentally shot down last week to Ukraine for further analysis, an Iranian official said Saturday.
Hassan Rezaeifer, the head of accident investigations for the civil aviation department, said it was not possible to read the black boxes in Iran, without elaborating. He said French, American and Canadian experts would help analyze them in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.
He said if that doesn’t work the black boxes will be sent to France. His remarks were carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot the plane down shortly after it took off from Tehran on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board. Hours earlier, the Guard had launched ballistic missiles at US troops in Iraq in response to the US airstrike that killed Iran’s top commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Officials say lower-level officers mistook the plane for a US cruise missile.
Iranian officials initially said the crash was caused by a technical problem and invited countries that lost citizens to help investigate. Three days later, Iran admitted responsibility after Western leaders said there was strong evidence the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile.
The victims included 57 Canadian citizens as well as 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens. Most of those killed were Iranians. The other five nations have demanded Iran accept full responsibility and pay compensation to the victims’ families.
The plane was a Boeing 737-800 that was designed and built in the US The plane’s engine was designed by CFM International, a joint company between French group Safran and US group GE Aviation. Investigators from both countries have been invited to take part in the probe.

Topics: Iran Ukraine iran plane crash

Related

Middle-East
Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’
Middle-East
Ukraine says Iran to hand over downed jet’s black boxes

Latest updates

Iran to send flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine
Syrian rebels seen on plane to Tripoli are ‘mercenaries for GNA’: Libyan newspaper
Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’
From Syria to stardom: Zain Al-Rafeea sheds light on his Hollywood highlights
Regional label Les Benjamins makes its Paris Men’s Fashion Week debut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.