Four killed in car bombing near Somalia parliament

Abdirahman Mohamed, a witness who was at a nearby grocery store when the blast occurred, said he saw several corpses. (AFP)
Ambulances arrive at the scene of the bombing. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2020
AFP

MOGADISHU: At least four people were killed, including a senior government official, and 10 wounded when a car bomb exploded close to a checkpoint near Somalia’s parliament in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said.
A plume of thick black smoke was seen over the city and witnesses said a number of vehicles were on fire.
Militant group Al-Shabab claimed the attack, after a rise in activity in recent days by the Al-Qaeda linked group which has seen it inflict mass casualties in Somalia and attack a US military base in Kenya.
“Explosives were packed in a vehicle which the security forces think was trying to pass through the checkpoint, but because he could not do that, the suicide bomber detonated it,” said police officer Adan Abdullahi.
“Initial reports we have received indicate four people were killed and more than 10 others were wounded in the blast.”
Bile Ismail, the manager of finances at the ministry for women and human rights, was among those killed, relatives and colleagues told AFP.
“We have indeed lost a brother and good friend in the blast this morning,” Abdiqani Omar, the ministry’s former director general, told AFP.
“He was sitting in the car waiting in line at the checkpoint when the blast occurred and his body (was) badly burned inside the car,” he added.
Abdirahman Mohamed, who was at a nearby grocery store when the blast occurred, said he saw several corpses.
“I saw the dead bodies of several people, some of them killed by shrapnel inside their vehicles. There was chaos... and ambulances reached the scene soon after the blast,” he said.
Shamso Ali, another witness, described “smoke and chaos along the road, the blast was very heavy.”
“Thanks to God I was a distance away but I saw the smoke and several vehicles caught on fire,” he said.
Mogadishu is regularly hit by attacks by the Al-Shabab, which has fought for more than a decade to topple the Somali government.
The powerful blast comes after the Shabab claimed a car bombing in Mogadishu on December 28 that killed 81 people.
That attack, which hit a busy checkpoint in the southwest of the city, was Somalia’s deadliest assault in two years. Scores were wounded.
The Al-Shabab has also managed to expand its network in the region, especially in Kenya which has suffered several devastating attacks in retaliation for sending troops into Somalia in 2011.
On Sunday, three US citizens died and several aircraft and military vehicles were destroyed when Al-Shabab stormed a military base in Kenya’s coastal Lamu region.
Also Sunday, just hours after the attack, police arrested three men who tried to force their way into a British military training camp in the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group has in the past carried out bloody sieges against civilians in Kenya, such as the upmarket Westgate Mall in 2013 and Garissa University in 2015.
The uptick in attacks comes almost a year since the January 15 siege on an upscale Nairobi hotel which left 21 people dead.
In recent statements, Al-Shabab has referred to an increase in US military air strikes under President Donald Trump, accusing Washington of killing innocent civilians.
AFRICOM said in April it had killed more than 800 people in 110 strikes in Somalia since April 2017.

UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as ‘senior’ royals: Buckingham Palace

Updated 4 min 1 sec ago
AFP

UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as ‘senior’ royals: Buckingham Palace

Updated 4 min 1 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a historic statement Wednesday.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they added.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America."

The shock news follows a turbulent year for the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Christmas in Canada after speaking of the pressure of being in the spotlight following their wedding and son Archie's birth in May.

They had previously announced they would miss Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, choosing to spend it instead with the duchess' mother, Doria Ragland.

Topics: UK Prince Harry Meghan Markle UK royals

