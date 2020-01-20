You are here

  Riyadh's Sri Lankan gem tycoon dies at 80

Riyadh’s Sri Lankan gem tycoon dies at 80

Razeen Salih. (Supplied)
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Razeen Salih entered the Guinness Book of World Records for purchasing a 41.3 carat diamond for $4.6 million at a gem auction
  • He was the founder of Sri Lankan International School in Riyadh
COLOMBO: Razeen Salih, the celebrated Sri Lankan gem tycoon in Riyadh, died in India on Sunday night during a visit to the Tamil Nadu capital of Chennai.

The owner of Al-Nadeera Gem and Jewelry in Riyadh, 80-year-old Salih started his business in the Kingdom in late 1970s with his first shop, Al- Sharq Jewellers, in the Saudi capital.

In the early 1980s, Salih entered the Guinness Book of World Records for purchasing a 41.3 carat diamond for $4.6 million at a gem auction in Geneva. The diamond, “Polar Star,” was once owned by the brother of the French Emperor Napoleon, and this was thought to be the highest price paid for a piece of jewelry at the time.

Salih, a renowned philanthropist, helped to set up the Sri Lankan International School in Riyadh, which has 1300 students today.

He attended Zahira College, Colombo, during the golden era of Dr. A.M.A. Azeez’s principalship, where he was a senior prefect and also represented the college at rugger. Everybody in College adored him for his enviable personality and his courage.

The Sri Lankan Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, Azmi Thassim said that the death of Razeen Salih came as a great shock to the Sri Lankan community in the Kingdom. “He was our pride and his contributions towards the community are immeasurable. We hope and pray that Allah will give him the best place in Jannah for his valued services for the community uplift,” Thassim said.

Azad Yousuf, an accountant at a private medical hospital in Riyadh said that Salih had left a vacuum which no one else could fill it: “He was an icon in the Saudi business circle who brought Sri Lankan gems and jewelry to the Kingdom’s market.”

Salih is survived by his two daughters Aysha and Jamaaliyah.

His remains will be flown to Philadelphia, USA.

Topics: Sri Lanka Riyadh

Bosnia atrocity families take Dutch state to European court

Updated 20 January 2020
AFP

Bosnia atrocity families take Dutch state to European court

  • The Mothers of Srebrenica has accused the Netherlands of failure to protect the men and boys against Bosnian Serb forces
  • The Dutch Supreme Court ruled last year that the Netherlands bore very limited responsibility for the massacre
Updated 20 January 2020
AFP

THE HAGUE: An association of women who lost relatives in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of nearly 8,000 Muslims on Monday filed a case in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against the Netherlands.
The Mothers of Srebenica has accused the Netherlands of failure to protect the men and boys against Bosnian Serb forces in what became the worst atrocity on European soil since World War II.
Representing families of the slaughtered, the group blames Dutch peacekeepers deployed in Srebrenica just a few months before the end of the Bosnian war.
Bosnian Serbs brushed aside the lightly armed “Dutchbat” blue helmets in a “safe area” where thousands of Muslims from surrounding villages had gathered.
“The mothers of Srebrenica have today filed a case against the Dutch state at the ECHR in Strasbourg,” lawyers Marco Gerritsen Simon van der Sluijs said in a statement, accusing the Netherlands of “not taking sufficient measures to protect” the population.
The case has been making its way through the Dutch courts since 2007, but has met little success.
The Dutch Supreme Court ruled last year that the Netherlands bore “very limited” responsibility for the massacre.
Lawyers for the victims’ group said that was a “totally arbitrary decision.”
“According to the Supreme Court, these men would probably have been killed whatever happened, even if they had been authorized to remain in the compound. There was however no factual debate about their chances of survival,” the lawyers wrote on Monday.
“That violates article 6 of the ECHR which stipulates the right to a fair trial.”
More than 100,000 people died and some 2.2 million others were uprooted in the 1992-95 conflict that followed the break up of the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Topics: The Netherlands Srebrenica massacre

