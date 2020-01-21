You are here

  More efforts needed to bridge gender, generation gaps in labor market: Saudi conference

More efforts needed to bridge gender, generation gaps in labor market: Saudi conference

From left to right: Moderater Imtenan Al Mubarak with panelists Asma Siddiki, Mona Hammami and Haifa Jamal Al-Lail at T20 Inception Conference in Riyadh. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
Rashid Hassan

date 2020-01-21

Rashid Hassan

  • Despite efforts to encourage women into work, more still needed to be done
RIYADH: Bridging gender and generation gaps was vital to inclusive growth and sustainable development in the labor market, a Saudi symposium has been told.

Despite efforts to encourage women into work, more still needed to be done, a panelist at the Think 20 (T20) Inception Conference in Riyadh said on Monday.

Asma Siddiki, head of special projects at Prince Mohammed bin Salman College, said: “Women participate less in labor markets, and face glass walls and ceilings, but this can be addressed when there is an adequate opportunity for women to bridge the gap.”

Speaking during a session titled “Bridging gaps: Empowering women and preparing youth,” moderated by Imtenan Al-Mubarak, head of the strategy management office at King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), Siddiki pointed out that working to overcome gender and generational gaps was “key to achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

She added that the time had come to break the gender glass and create equal opportunities for women and youth.

“Women participate less because we are not producing adequate opportunity for them. We need to create adequate facilities and services. There are some areas where female participation is poor, because we have not created adequate facilities for women to feel safe and participate actively.”

Siddiki also stressed the need for more training of women as teachers who in turn would help in the creation of female leaders of the future.

Mona Hammami, senior director at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, said that despite developments in social and economic diversity, opportunity gaps for women remained. “To bring women to the workplace, there is a need to break barriers or the glass walls that stop them from active participation.”

She added that preparing millennials, both male and female, for the labor market would pay dividends for the country but feared that urbanization and overpopulation in many cities was blocking opportunities.

Haifa Jamal Al-Lail, president of Effat University, said the G20 had formed a B20, C20, L20, U20, W20, and Y20, and suggested the setting up of an Education 20 (E20). “Education is more important to empower women and prepare youth for sustainable development,” she said.

The two-day T20 Inception Conference brought together experts from all over the world to discuss a range of essential issues covering climate, energy, migration, youth, innovation and technology, multilateralism, economic development, finance, food security, and access to water.

Initiated during the Mexican G20 presidency in 2012, the T20 engagement group has continued under successive host nations of the world leaders’ summit. Its first meeting was held with the participation of think tanks from 15 countries including Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Turkey and South Korea.

Topics: T20 chair G20 Riyadh

Saudi Cabinet voices support for the territorial sovereignty of Cyprus

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the Kingdom’s economic progress. (SPA)
Updated 48 min 34 sec ago

SPA
SPA

Saudi Cabinet voices support for the territorial sovereignty of Cyprus

  • Kingdom calls for security to be maintained in the region
Updated 48 min 34 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has voiced its support for Cyprus’ territorial sovereignty amid growing tensions following the discovery of oil and gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, on Tuesday said it was watching developments in the eastern Mediterranean “with great interest,” and called for security and stability to be maintained in the region.
The Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s progress among 190 economies in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2020 report, which placed it first among GCC countries and second in the Arab world on legislative reforms relating to women.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program supports the implementation of reforms that enhance women’s role in economic development, raising the Kingdom’s competitiveness regionally and globally.
Minister of Media Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah said the Cabinet reviewed several reports on developments in regional and international arenas.
The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s assertion during the fourth session of the Arab Parliament in Cairo that its policy is based on the principles of peaceful coexistence and good neighborliness, full respect for the sovereignty and independence of states, noninterference in their internal affairs, and its belief that these principles are capable of resolving all conflicts, foremost the Arab-Israeli conflict.

HIGHLIGHT

The Cabinet reviewed efforts to promote political solutions to crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Sudan, calling on all to take action to address destabilizing foreign threats and interventions.

The Cabinet also reviewed efforts to promote political solutions to crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Sudan, calling on all to take action to address destabilizing foreign threats and interventions and to “move forward toward the aspirations of security, stability and development of Arab countries and their peoples.”
On regional affairs, the Cabinet condemned an attack on a military site in Niger, the bombing of a security checkpoint and a tax collection center in Somalia, and the terrorist strike by Houthi militia on a mosque in the Marib governorate, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
The Cabinet session also authorized the minister of foreign affairs or his deputy to sign a draft protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe.
An agreement on social development between the the Kingdom and Tunisia was also approved along with a memorandum of understanding for scientific and technical cooperation with Spain.
The Cabinet also approved an agreement for scientific and geological cooperation between the Saudi Geological Survey and the Russian State Geological Company.

Topics: Saudi cabinet

