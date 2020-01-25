You are here

  • Home
  • Salah to get Mo-mentous wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Salah to get Mo-mentous wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Mo Salah being measured during the event. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhe2s

Updated 25 January 2020
Arab News

Salah to get Mo-mentous wax figure at Madame Tussauds

  • Salah will continue to work collaboratively with Madame Tussauds throughout the creation of his replica
Updated 25 January 2020
Arab News

Egyptian footballer Mo Salah will get his own life-size wax replica at Madame Tussauds in London, the world-famous attraction announced on Friday.
The international superstar attended a sitting with experts at Madame Tussauds, where hundreds of measurements and photographs were taken.
Salah said he is “so excited to be working with the artists of Madame Tussauds on my first ever figure.”
In a video he posted on Twitter, the Liverpool favorite said the wax figure will be unveiled at the end of the year.
Madame Tussauds also posted “behind the scenes” photos of Salah’s sitting, in which he is seen posing playfully with eyeballs used for figures.
When contacted by Arab News, Madame Tussauds declined to reveal any further information, but referred to a statement by its General Manager Steve Davies, who said the announcement “is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for football lovers around the world.”

FASTFACT

Madame Tussauds also posted ‘behind the scenes’ photos of Salah’s sitting, in which he is seen posing playfully with eyeballs used for figures.

Davies added: “As Egyptian Forward and currently both European and World Club Champion with Liverpool FC, Mo Salah is a global star at the peak of his power. We know that fans will love seeing him at the home of celebrity, where he rightly belongs.”
Salah will continue to work collaboratively with Madame Tussauds throughout the creation of his replica.

Topics: Mo Salah

Related

Sport
Riyadh route revealed for inaugural Saudi Tour cycling event
Sport
Nadal, Kyrgios advance as freak weather hits Australian Open

Almulla and Salhab give thumbs-up for inaugural Saudi Ladies Championship

Saudi Arabia will hold its first-ever women’s professional golf tournament in March when the Saudi Ladies Championship tees off at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. (Supplied)
Updated 25 January 2020
Chito P. Manuel

Almulla and Salhab give thumbs-up for inaugural Saudi Ladies Championship

  • Record prize money of $19.87 million for the LET 2020 season offered
Updated 25 January 2020
Chito P. Manuel

JEDDAH: Saudi golfers Othman Almulla and Faisal Salhab have said they cannot wait for the Saudi Ladies Championship to happen in the Kingdom, after a UK newspaper confirmed the tournament was one of three new events added to the Ladies European Tour (LET) schedule.

The Daily Telegraph said the Ladies European Tour would offer record prize money of £15.2 million ($19.87 million) for the 2020 season, an increase of almost £4 million on last year. The cash injection comes in part due to having three new events, all offering prize money of at least $1 million, including the inaugural Saudi Ladies Championship to be held in March.
The exclusive report said there would be 24 events on the LET this year, an increase of four from last year. In addition to the Saudi tournament and the Scandinavian Mixed event, the third event to have a prize pot of over $1 million will be a new event to be held in the UK in August, ahead of the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women’s Open.
Almulla and Faisal will both tee off alongside the biggest names in golf in the Saudi International, which starts next Thursday at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club at the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).
Almulla, who turned professional during the inaugural staging of the Saudi International last year, is playing on a pro invite while the 23-year-old Riyadh-based Faisal qualified following his victory in the 5th Saudi Open at the Riyadh Golf Course in November last year.  
Saud Alsharif, from the Eastern Province like Almulla, completes the Saudi trio in action in the Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 European Tour event. Alsharif earned his second straight stint in the tournament by virtue of his top ranking.
Almulla, a decorated amateur golfer and the youngest to qualify for the Dubai Desert Classic before another Saudi, Khaled Attieh, broke his record, told Arab News: “I think it’s a wonderful time for the sport of golf in Saudi Arabia, with the big developments the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi have put in place.”
“We already see the rewards of their ambitious plans with the first-ever female participation in an international event at the Pan Arab and GCC Championships in Egypt and Oman this year.
“And now with the first-ever ladies professional golf championship happening in Saudi Arabia, this will further motivate and inspire the next generation of golfers to continue improving,” Almulla added.
Salhab, who just ended a training camp with Alsharif and coach Jamie McConnell, director of instruction at the Claude Harmon Golf Academy in Dubai, said: “It’s great to have a Ladies European Tour event in Saudi Arabia. It emphasizes how the game is growing.
“It’s unreal to have such big events for men and women hosted in the Kingdom and hopefully inspire the next generation of golfers to pick up the sport.
“By having an event like this one take place in our backyard will hopefully expose many women to learn about the beautiful game,” Salhab added.
The Saudi Ladies Championship, professional golf’s newest high-profile tournament being hosted by the country, will take place March 19 to 22 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club under the aegis of the LET and the Saudi Golf Federation.
Golf Saudi announced last month that it was working with several LET stars to promote golf to local audiences, and to enhance the visibility of its Saudi golf development program and the country’s golf tourism. The UK’s Carly Booth, Amy Boulden and Rachel Drummond, and Swedish pair Camilla Lennarth and Isabella Deilert, will each wear the Golf Saudi logo as ambassadors of the program.

Related

Sport
Salah to get Mo-mentous wax figure at Madame Tussauds
Sport
Muslim player Sonny Bill Williams ‘to refuse to wear’ Super League gambling logo on shirt

Latest updates

China deploys army medics to overwhelmed virus epicenter
A female entrepreneur brings crowdlending to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia: All options open to OPEC+ as China virus weighs on price
UK ‘to decide on Huawei 5G next week’
Ericsson hit by higher 5G costs and weaker US market

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.