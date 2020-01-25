Saudi Arabia’s envoy to UK: We need to do a better job of showing who we are

You are here

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Britain said Riyadh does not seek conflict with Tehran but will not let “Iran’s meddling in the region” go unchecked. (File/AFP)
LONDON: Saudi Arabia needs “to do a better job” of “showing the world who we really are,” its ambassador to Britain said.

“In Saudi we do not always represent ourselves very well because we are a reticent people and our culture does not push us to talking about ourselves,” Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan told the Daily Telegraph. 

He made his comments in light of recent allegations that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in hacking the phone of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“It is very easy for people to throw these unsubstantiated allegations against Saudi Arabia because they know that it is very difficult for Riyadh to defend itself when it does not have proper access to the details,” the ambassador said.

“We need to see the evidence before we make any response, because the evidence made public so far is circumstantial at best.”

Prince Khalid, who was appointed last year, encouraged people to visit his country before forming an opinion of it. 

“There are a lot of misconceptions about Saudi Arabia. We want people to come and see Saudi Arabia for themselves, and not rely on what they have read somewhere or heard somewhere to form their opinion of the country,” he said.

“There is plenty to see, and you will find a warm, generous and hospitable people there waiting to greet you.”

He said Riyadh does not seek conflict with Tehran but will not let “Iran’s meddling in the region” go unchecked.

“We do not seek conflict. We do not seek escalation. We have always been supporters of taking a firm stand against Iran. Our issue is not with the people of Iran, it is with the regime running the country,” he added.

“But we do not believe in appeasement. At no point in history has appeasement proved to be a successful strategy. You cannot give in to a country like Iran because they will see it as a sign of weakness.”

France, Germany and the UK, three of the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), triggered a “dispute resolution mechanism” recently in response to Iran ramping up its nuclear program in violation of the deal.

Prince Khalid criticized the JCPOA because it does not address “all the other things that Iran” is doing in the region.

“Iran’s meddling in the region is as challenging as the nuclear programme. This is why we were concerned with the nuclear deal,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan

Saudi Arabia urges nationals in Wuhan to contact embassy after coronavirus outbreak

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia urges nationals in Wuhan to contact embassy after coronavirus outbreak

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in China on Saturday urged its citizens in Wuhan to contact its emergency numbers urgently to facilitate evacuation from the city after an outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed 42 people in China.
Saudi nationals in Wuhan, the original source of the previously unknown 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), are being advised to call the following numbers in order to facilitate evacuation:
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to China: 008618511178585
Head of the consular section: 008618500224844
Department for the affairs of Saudis: 008615011007558
Unified number for the affairs of Saudis abroad: 0096692003334
Millions of people traveling during the Lunar New Year holiday have fueled the spread of the outbreak nationwide and overseas after it began in the city of Wuhan in central China. The vast majority of infections and all of the deaths have been in mainland China, but fresh cases are popping up elsewhere.
Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases on Saturday, and Japan, its third. France confirmed three cases on Friday, the first in Europe, and the US identified its second, a woman in Chicago who had returned from China.
Wuhan, at the heart of the outbreak and whose 11 million residents are already on lockdown, banned most vehicle use, including private cars, in downtown areas starting on Sunday, state media reported.
Only authorized vehicles carrying supplies and for other needs would be permitted, the reports said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Coronavirus Wuhan China

