You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Sesame Street’ comforts children displaced by Syrian war

‘Sesame Street’ comforts children displaced by Syrian war

Comic characters are on display at the Sesame Workshop held for displaced children in Syria. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5tg7g

Updated 34 sec ago
AP

‘Sesame Street’ comforts children displaced by Syrian war

  • “Ahlan Simsim” will premiere Feb. 2 on MBC3, a pan-Arab satellite network that reaches 20 countries in North Africa, the Gulf and the Levant, as well as YouTube and national broadcasters across the region
Updated 34 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit, educational organization behind “Sesame Street,” has launched a new, locally produced Arabic TV program for the hundreds of thousands of children dealing with displacement in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.
“The thing that became very apparent in our work on the ground is how critical the need was for the children of this region and children who have been affected by traumatic events to have the social and emotional skills they need,” said Sherrie Westin, president of Social Impact & Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop.
Called “Ahlan Simsim,” which means “Welcome Sesame” in Arabic, the show will feature Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover, as well as two brand new Muppets — the boy monster Jad, who had to leave his home, and Basma, a purple girl monster who befriends the young stranger. An adorable goat named Ma’zooza adds comic relief.
Each 26-minute show will explore emotions experienced by all kids but particularly relevant to those dealing with trauma and will offer coping skills for feelings like anger, fear, frustration, nervousness and loneliness. In one episode, Basma shares her toys with Jad, since he left his behind. Some of the strategies include belly breathing and expression through art.

SPEEDREAD

The show will feature Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover, as well as two brand new Muppets — the boy monster Jad, who had to leave his home, and Basma, a purple girl monster who befriends the young stranger. An adorable goat named Ma’zooza adds comic relief.

A variety show in the second half of each episode offers creators the chance to bring in local celebrities and attract an adult audience to hammer home the message. “The humor has to be there always, which is the ‘Sesame’ spirit,” said Khaled Haddad, an executive producer.
“Ahlan Simsim” will premiere Feb. 2 on MBC3, a pan-Arab satellite network that reaches 20 countries in North Africa, the Gulf and the Levant, as well as YouTube and national broadcasters across the region.
Production is based in the Jordanian capital Amman, with input from writers and performers from across the region. Dialects will be diversified, from Jordanian to Saudi.
“We know a lot about children and children’s development and what’s needed. But we always want to learn from people on the ground,” said Westin.

 

Topics: Sesame Street

Related

Lifestyle
New show ‘Ahlan Simsim’ set to introduce kids to two new Arab muppets

Turkish rescue teams hunt for quake survivors as death toll hits 36

A handout picture taken and released on January 26, 2020 by the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality press office shows a rescue officer with a 2.5-year-old (Nusra) being rescued under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Elazig following January 24's earthquake. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
AP

Turkish rescue teams hunt for quake survivors as death toll hits 36

  • The magnitude 6.8 quake hit on Friday evening, with its epicenter in the small lakeside town of Sivrice in Elazig province
  • Nearly 80 buildings collapsed while 645 were heavily damaged in Elazig and Malatya
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
AP

ANKARA: Working against the clock in freezing temperatures, Turkish rescue teams pulled more survivors from collapsed buildings on Sunday, days after a powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the country’s east.
Authorities said the death toll rose to at least 36 people.
Turkish television showed Ayse Yildiz, 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra being dragged out of the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the city of Elazig. They had been trapped for 28 hours after the earthquake struck on Friday night.
The magnitude 6.8 quake also injured over 1,600 people but 45 survivors have been pulled alive from the rubble so far, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference Sunday in Istanbul.
More than 700 aftershocks rocked the region as over 3,500 rescue experts scrambled through wrecked buildings to reach survivors, working around the clock. Rescue teams concentrated efforts in the city’s Mustafa Pasa neighborhood and the nearby town of Sivrice.

NUMBER

700 - aftershocks rocked the region as over 3,500 rescue experts scrambled through wrecked buildings to reach survivors, working around the clock.

One rescued couple was reunited with a Syrian student who had helped to dig them out of their home with his hands. “He is our hero and angel,” Dudane Aydin said of Mahmud Al-Osman.
As overnight temperatures dropped to -5 degrees Celsius, emergency teams set up more than 9,500 tents for displaced residents and distributed 17,000 hot meals.
The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said 20 of the aftershocks measured magnitude 4.0 or above, including a magnitude 4.3 quake that hit the neighboring province of Malatya on Sunday morning.
The agency said 76 buildings were destroyed and more than 1,000 were damaged by the quake.

Topics: Turkey earthquake

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s Halkbank facing fines for avoiding US sanctions case
Middle-East
Hundreds of employees fired from Turkey’s Incirlik air base

Latest updates

Turkish rescue teams hunt for quake survivors as death toll hits 36
‘Sesame Street’ comforts children displaced by Syrian war
What We Are Reading Today: Under the Influence by Robert H. Frank
Saudi energy minister says confident China can contain, eradicate new coronavirus
Afghan politicians exclude president in Taliban peace talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.