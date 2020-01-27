You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Andrew accused of ‘zero cooperation’ in Epstein case

Prince Andrew accused of ‘zero cooperation’ in Epstein case

In this file photo taken on September 7, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges in Bruges. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6j6j6

Updated 27 January 2020
AFP

Prince Andrew accused of ‘zero cooperation’ in Epstein case

  • Andrew denies claims he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein
  • “To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” New York attorney Geoffrey Berman told reporters
Updated 27 January 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” regarding late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and has yet to respond to a FBI request for an interview, a US prosecutor said Monday.
Andrew denies claims he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein and said in November he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”
But New York attorney Geoffrey Berman, who is leading an investigation into possible co-conspirators of the disgraced US financier, said his office and the FBI had not heard from Andrew despite his offer to assist.
“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” Berman told reporters during a news conference outside Epstein’s former New York home where Andrew has admitted staying at in the past.
Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to request for comment when contacted by AFP.
Queen Elizabeth II’s second son was forced to step back from royal duties after he faced outrage over an interview with the BBC late last year in which he defended his friendship with Epstein.
Andrew, 59, also denied having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked to have sex with friends of Epstein when she was 17.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in a New York jail last summer while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
He was a multi-millionaire hedge fund manager who befriended countless celebrities over the years, including US President Donald Trump.
Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and another of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.
He denied the charges but was facing up to 45 years in jail if found guilty.
Determined to obtain justice despite his death, dozens of women who say they were abused by Epstein have sued his estate and prosecutors have pledged to pursue any accomplices.
“Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others and I can assure you that our investigation is moving forward,” Berman said Monday.
Giuffre says she had sex with the prince at the central London home of Epstein’s socialite girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001.
In what proved to be a disastrous BBC interview, Andrew said he did not remember meeting Giuffre and that he “absolutely and categorically” did not have sex with her.
Afterwards he issued a statement in which he said he “I... unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”
While Epstein’s death has been ruled a suicide — with two prison guards charged for alleged failure to monitor him — it has also fueled conspiracy theories, mostly speculating he was murdered to stop him revealing compromising information about wealthy acquaintances.
Several of Epstein’s accusers have said Maxwell recruited them to provide sexual favors for Epstein and some of his associates.
Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal struck with the then state prosecutor.

Topics: Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein

Related

World
UK police defend decision not launch Epstein probe

Curtains close on Jaipur Literature Festival

Updated 28 January 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Curtains close on Jaipur Literature Festival

  • This year’s themes were current trends in politics, wider society, the economy, art, and literature
Updated 28 January 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The 13th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) came to a close on Monday after registering a footfall of more than 400,000 visitors during the five-day event, which saw the participation of more than 500 speakers from 30 countries.

What started as a small event in the western Indian city of Jaipur in 2007 has gone on to become one of the most prestigious literary festivals in the world, so much so that the Diggi Palace, an expansive medieval structure which was used as the venue for the JLF every year, became overcrowded this year, forcing organizers to look for a new venue for 2021.

This year’s themes were current trends in politics, wider society, the economy, art, and literature.

With India witnessing continuous protests against new citizenship legislation introduced by the government, most of the political discussions revolved around the issue, with many drawing attention to the danger it posed to the constitution and the secular fabric of the country.

Changes taking place in the Arab world were also part of this year’s discourse with four Arab authors speaking at the JLF.

Topics: Jaipur Literature Festival

Related

Special
World
World’s biggest literature festival kicks off in Jaipur
Letters
Jaipur literary fest

Latest updates

Mother of US journalist missing in Syria appeals to White House
US honors head of France’s Arab World Institute
Saudi businesses wary of Chinese coronavirus spread
Tearing down the wall: Saudi restaurants adjust to the abolishment of gender segregation
BBC journalist defended amid Israel report controversy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.