Mother of US journalist missing in Syria appeals to White House

Debra Tice, the mother of missing journalist Austin Tice, addresses a press conference January 27, 2020 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 28 January 2020
AFP

  • A State Department spokesperson said Monday, “recovering American hostages is a top priority for this Administration and President Trump continues to successfully secure the release of American hostages”
WASHINGTON: The mother of a US journalist missing in Syria since 2012 on Monday appealed to President Donald Trump for help in securing his release, claiming that one or more senior US officials have blocked talks with the Damascus government on the matter.
Debra Tice, appearing at a news conference to speak about her son Austin Tice, said she believes the Syrian government was willing to speak with Washington since 2014 but that the US government failed to follow through.
“There is a senior US government official who is hesitating or stalling,” she said, declining to offer any specifics or indicate if it was the same person in both the Obama and Trump administrations.
The State Department said in response only that that it is in fact working to secure Tice’s release.
The photojournalist’s mother said that during one of her visits to Syria in March 2014, she got “a message” from the Syrian government that it would only consider talks with “a US government official of appropriate title” and that she had been pressing Washington on this since that time to accept the offer.
Tice said she believed Trump wanted to help secure her son’s release and urged him to break the stalemate that has prevented any negotiations on Austin Tice, a former Marine officer who has worked as a freelance photographer for the Washington Post, AFP and other news organizations.
“There is no possible way for me to understand why anyone would defy the president’s will and choose to leave our beloved son who puts his life on the line serving this country three tours as a Marine Corps officer,” she said.
She said she hoped Trump would address her son’s case in his State of the Union address set for next week.
While it remained unclear who is holding her son, Debra Tice maintained that “the Syrian government is best placed to secure his relief.”
She said she had “credible information” that her son is still alive in Syria, without elaborating.
A State Department spokesperson said Monday, “recovering American hostages is a top priority for this Administration and President Trump continues to successfully secure the release of American hostages.”
“We work tirelessly on each and every case of an American being held hostage abroad and we will continue to do so in the case of Austin Tice until he is back home with his family and loved ones,” the spokesperson said.
The Tice family is organizing a second “night out for Austin Tice” to raise funds to add to a $1 million FBI reward for information that would lead to his recovery.
 

Russia expels Japanese journalist in military espionage row

Russia expels Japanese journalist in military espionage row

  • The expelled journalist works for Japan’s Kyodo News agency
  • The reporter was told to leave Russia in 72 hours
MOSCOW/TOKYO: Russia said on Monday it expelled a Japanese journalist last month for trying to obtain secret information related to Russian military capabilities in the Russian Far East, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.
The expelled journalist worked for Japan’s Kyodo News agency, it said on Tuesday, denying the accusation of attempted espionage.
Kyodo did not identify the reporter but said he was detained on Dec. 25 in Vladivostok and released after about five hours of questioning.
The reporter was told to leave Russia in 72 hours, Kyodo said.
“For safety reasons, he left the country the following day. It is our understanding that he was engaged in standard reporting activities,” Kyodo said in an emailed statement.
Russia’s foreign ministry summoned a Japanese embassy official to make an official diplomatic protest over the incident, RIA reported.
Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it could not comment on the matter.
Ties between Japan and Russia have been strained for decades by a territorial dispute over a chain of islands in the Pacific.
Known in Russia as the Southern Kuriles and in Japan as the Northern Territories, the islands were seized by the Soviet army in the waning days of World War Two.
The dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a formal peace treaty and developing their relations.
“The Japanese citizen was detained by Russian law enforcement officers in Vladivostok on Dec. 25, 2019 trying to receive secret materials about Russia’s military potential in the Far East,” RIA quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

