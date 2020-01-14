Ex-soldier admits contract killing of Slovak journalist

You are here

In this file photo taken on December 19, 2019, defendant Miroslav Marcek arrives for the start of the trial of Slovak businessman Marian Kocner, who is suspected of ordering the 2018 assassination of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, at court in the Judicial Academy building in Pezinok, Slovakia. (AFP)
  Kuciak's investigative journalism had delved into cases of fraud involving businessmen with political connections
PEZINOK, Slovakia: A former soldier admitted in court on Monday killing a Slovakian journalist whose murder two years ago led to anti-corruption protests that brought down the government of long-time prime minister Robert Fico.
Miroslav Marcek told a court he was hired to kill 27-year-old Jan Kuciak, who he shot along with Kuciak’s fiancée Martina Kusnirova at their house outside Slovakia’s capital Bratislava in February 2018.
Five people, including a prominent businessman who the investigation into the murder showed had links with security officials as well as judicial and political figures, have been charged in relation to the couple’s deaths.
The case is seen as a test of Slovakia’s judicial and political system ahead of an election in February.
Four suspects were in court on Monday in Pezinok, north of Bratislava, including Marcek’s cousin Tomas Szabo, who Marcek said had approached him with an offer from another of the defendants to undertake the contract killing.
A Reuters reporter said they were led into the courtroom by guards wearing balaclavas and carrying automatic rifles.
Marcek, 37, told the court how an initial plan to kidnap Kuciak and then kill him was abandoned because it was too complicated.
Describing the killings, he said he hid outside the house before the victims came home on Feb. 21 then waited for an opportunity to strike.
“That came when Ms Kusnirova went to the toilet. I hit him (Kuciak) in the chest,” news website www.sme.sk quoted Marcek as saying.
He said he had killed Kusnirova so that she could not identify him. “He (Kuciak) was falling backwards, he held on to the door with one hand, and she came. It was not possible to just leave,” Marcek said.
He told the court he was sorry for his actions and that he had decided to confess after seeing the victims’ families on television.
A fifth suspect, Zoltan Andrusko, admitted to facilitating the murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month.
Also in court on Monday was businessman Marian Kocner, who is accused of ordering the hit. He denied that charge, but admitted a lesser offense related to illegal ammunition found by police at his house.
A third defendant, Alena Zsuzsova, denied charges of being an intermediary in the killings.
Szabo, a former police officer, pleaded not guilty to murder. Slovak media reported that Szabo said he had been approached by Andrusko about beating up Kuciak, but not killing him.
Kuciak’s investigative journalism had delved into cases of fraud involving businessmen with political connections.
He had reported on Kocner’s business activities, including the takeover of a television station and property deals.
Fico, his cabinet, and later the national police chief all resigned after the murders sparked Slovakia’s biggest protests since the fall of communism, with crowds calling for an independent investigation and an end to widespread corruption.
Fico continues to lead his Smer party ahead of the February parliamentary election.
Last March, liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova rode a wave of public fury over corruption to win election as Slovakia’s first female president. 

  Staff at Iran International TV have received threats to resign and their family members have been threatened and harassed
  The channel has several bureaus around the world, except in Iran
LONDON: Iran is well known for suppressing protests and silencing critics within the country, but the regime is now extending its “distressing” abuses to Iranians living abroad.
Staff at Iran International TV, a news broadcaster based in west London, claim that not only have they personally faced a campaign of threats, but pressure has been applied on their families in Iran.
The station, which launched in May 2017, has quickly grown to become the most viewed Persian-language international broadcaster, tapping into a thirst for news from the Islamic Republic untarnished by the regime’s censors.
In particular, the channel has drawn audiences looking for coverage of the vast protests against clerical leaders last year that have now resumed in response to the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane by the Iranian military.

 

 

“Of course, we are the victim of our success as well, in a way,” Sadeq Saba, editor and presenter at the channel told Arab News. “We have been very successful in covering the protests in Iran, after the Iranian regime brutally suppressed them.”
Problems for the TV station’s staff began when demonstrations erupted in hundreds of cities across Iran in November last year over a hike in petrol prices. Reuters reported that 1,500 protesters were killed, and thousands arrested.
“The Iranian intelligence ministry, which is a notorious organization, summoned families of my colleagues in Iran,” Saba said. “Within a few days, more than a dozen colleagues were affected, their mothers, fathers, siblings were summoned to intelligence ministry offices in Tehran and other cities.”

 

 

The veteran journalist said the authorities put pressure on his colleagues and told them “if you don’t resign from Iran International, they will make sure that they bring us back to Iran by force. I don’t think this is something they can do, but this is my opinion sitting in the safety of London, but if you are an elderly mother in a remote part of Iran and intelligence ministry officials tell you ‘if your loved one does not quit Iran International we will bring her or him back to Iran by force from anywhere in the world,’ you would be very distressed.”

Saba added that both he and his colleagues “strongly condemned” what the regime had done to their families, who were “innocent and should be left alone. We are not hostile to the Iranian regime, we are not their enemies, we are just a news channel, and we are professional journalists, and we believe in our principles and ethics of journalism and we are doing a simple job.”
The channel, which is privately funded, was set up as the first 24-hour Persian news channel and already it has covered major events in Iran.
It employs about 200 staff and has several bureaus around the world except, of course, in Iran.

“We would have loved to have a bureau and have correspondents there, but the Iranian authorities, obviously, don’t permit Persian-language channels to have bureaus in Iran,” Saba said.
The channel uses “citizen journalists” in Iran to aid with their coverage of major events. During the protests in November, they received thousands of videoclips and material, some with content so “heartbreaking and demoralizing” they could not be aired.
“The Iranian authorities do not talk to us, but we make sure that their point of view is also aired,” added Saba, who hosts the weekly arts and culture program “Weekend with Sadeq Saba.”
However, he noted that due to the regime’s policies, its hostilities with the US, and “for many other reasons,” the Iranian population was very politicized.

 

 

“Even boys and girls from a young age become willy-nilly interested in politics,” Saba said, adding that they particularly wanted to know what the opposition and analysts were saying.
Saba, who formerly served as the head of BBC Persian, said that the reason for the broadcaster’s success was because it had gone someway to filling this vacuum.
“Within three years, Iran International has become the number-one channel among all other Persian-language broadcasters, from BBC Persian service, Voice of America Persian, and Radio Free Europe Persian service, which is called Radio Farda,” Saba added.
It also operates on all social media platforms, and according to data provided by the channel, its followers are significantly greater in number than competitor channels.

 

 

During the protests, the Iranian regime shut down Internet services in the country. Saba said that over the same period Iran also jammed Iran International’s satellite signal, forcing the broadcaster to make a complaint with the UK’s communications regulator.
In response, the channel set up a radio station as well to reach those who lived in remote areas or during times of blackouts.
Since its launch, the channel has had a string of major stories involving Iran to get its teeth into, providing extensive coverage of the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil refineries and oil tankers, the death of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, as well as Iran’s involvement in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
The coverage has brought recognition, with Iran International recently nominated for the Best International Channel of the Year award by the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB).

“This is a forum for everybody, if you want to know what is happening about Iran and you are a Persian speaker, you watch this channel, and we would like to continue that,” he said.
The channel also has plans to expand its services to include more English and Arabic content.

