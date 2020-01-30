You are here

China coronavirus death toll rises to 170, transmission a concern

World health officials expressed ‘great concern’ that coronavirus is starting to spread between people outside of China. (AFP)
BEIJING: The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed “great concern” that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China.
Thursday’s figures cover the previous 24 hours and represent an increase of 38 deaths and 1,737 cases for a total of 7,711. Of the new deaths, 37 were in the center of the outbreak in Hubei province and one in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
The news comes as the 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, the Hubei province city of 11 million where the outbreak originated, are undergoing three days of testing and monitoring at a Southern California military base to make sure they do not show signs of the virus.
A group of 210 Japanese evacuees from Wuhan landed Thursday at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on a second government chartered flight, according to the foreign ministry. Reports said nine of those aboard the flight showed signs of cough and fever. Three of the 206 Japanese who returned on Wednesday tested positive for the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during a parliamentary session. Two of them showed no symptoms of the disease.
France, New Zealand, Australia and other countries are also pulling out their citizens or making plans to do so.


The World Health Organization emergencies chief said the few cases of human-to-human spread of the virus outside China — in Japan, Germany, Canada and Vietnam — were of “great concern” and were part of the reason the UN health agency’s director-general was reconvening a committee of experts on Thursday to assess whether the outbreak should be declared a global emergency.
The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.
Dr. Michael Ryan spoke at a news conference in Geneva on Wednesday after returning from a trip to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior government leaders. He said China was taking “extraordinary measures in the face of an extraordinary challenge” posed by the outbreak.
To date, about 99 percent of the cases are in China. Ryan estimated the death rate of the new virus at 2 percent, but said the figure was very preliminary. With fluctuating numbers of cases and deaths, scientists are only able to produce a rough estimate of the fatality rate and its likely many milder cases of the virus are being missed.




The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak. (AFP)


In comparison, the SARS virus killed about 10 percent of people who caught it. The new virus is from the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.
Scientists say there are many questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how easily it spreads and how severe it is.
In a report published Wednesday, Chinese researchers suggested that person-to-person spread among close contacts occurred as early as mid-December.
“Considerable efforts” will be needed to control the spread if this ratio holds up elsewhere, researchers wrote in the report, published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
More than half of the cases in which symptoms began before Jan. 1 were tied to a seafood market, but only 8 percent of cases after that have been, researchers found. They reported the average incubation period was five days.

KABUL: American warplanes dropped a record 7,423 bombs in Afghanistan last year, data released by the US Central Command has revealed.

The drastic rise in bombing raids, which rights groups say have caused “appalling” civilian casualties, came despite Washington’s continued secret talks with the Taliban to try and resolve the country’s decades-old conflict.

Explosive devices were used during 8,773 sorties, some involving drones, and were greater in number than the 4,147 bombs dropped during the peak of the war in 2009 when former US President Barack Obama had more than 100,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan.

The UN and several rights groups have repeatedly expressed concerns over the increase in air strikes across the country, both by US and Afghan forces, that have resulted in a rise in civilian casualties. They said far more noncombatants were killed in such raids than in Taliban attacks.

In the latest incident on Sunday, at least seven civilians, including three children, were killed in government air raids in the northern Balkh province, triggering protests by residents in the area.

“There’s far too little scrutiny by US military officials of the appalling cost of this massive increase in bombing — a cost borne increasingly by civilians who have been maimed and killed, many of them children,” Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch, told Arab News.

Security analyst and retired Afghan Gen. Attiqullah Amarkhail told Arab News that bombing raids by either side would only “cause more anger among the already frustrated population and further loss of trust of people in the government and foreign troops.”

The surge in US airstrikes came as the US and Taliban representatives were in the process of conducting sustained peace talks in Doha, Qatar.

In September last year, US President Donald Trump abruptly called off the negotiations after a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul, which killed an American soldier.

He said it happened at a point when Taliban leaders were on the verge of visiting Camp David to sign an agreement, a claim denied by the Taliban.

After making his first visit to Afghanistan in November, Trump ordered a restart of the talks which began some weeks ago. However, both the Taliban and US-led NATO forces have since stepped up their attacks, although the Taliban have drastically reduced the number of their attacks in major cities.

US officials have been pushing the Taliban to scale down the violence, but the group claimed responsibility for downing a US military aircraft on Monday in an area under its control in central Ghazni province.

After recovering the remains of two personnel from the site, following a day of delay because of Taliban ambushes and landmines installed by the militants, the US military said that “there are no indications that the crash was caused by enemy fire.”

It said an investigation was underway, adding that the wreckage of the aircraft had been destroyed.

