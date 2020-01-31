You are here

UN slams violations of Berlin pledge

Damage is seen after a shell fell on a residential area in Hadba Al-Badri district in Tripoli, Libya, on January 28, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

  • African leaders also meet in Congo for ‘solutions’ to Libyan crisis
NEW YORK: A UN envoy charged on Thursday that foreign actors continue to meddle in Libya’s conflict, resupplying the parties to the conflict in violation of recent international commitments.

Speaking before the UN Security Council, UN envoy Ghassan Salame warned that “these maneuvers to resupply the two parties threaten to precipitate a new and much more dangerous conflagration.”

The envoy’s report follows a conference in Berlin Jan. 12 in which commitments were made to end foreign meddling and halt arms shipments to the belligerents.

Separately, African leaders on Thursday began a diplomatic push in the Congolese capital Brazzaville aimed at bolstering efforts to end the Libyan crisis.

The talks include Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission, and Ghassan Salame, the UN’s secretary-general’s special representative, along with several African presidents, an AFP journalist said.

They met behind closed doors with the head of Tripoli-based government Fayez Al-Sarraj, and separately with envoys from Libya’s eastern commander Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who controls eastern Libya, a Congolese diplomat told AFP.

The aim is “to search for solutions for resolving the Libyan crisis, as recommended by the (Jan. 19) conference in Berlin,” the office of the Congolese presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.Leaders of the 55-nation AU are to meet in Addis Ababa on Feb. 9 and 10.

The Berlin conference committed world leaders, including the presidents of Russia, Turkey and France, to an agreement to stop interfering in the long-running conflict, be it through weapons, troops or financing. But it failed to forge “serious dialogue” between the warring parties or get them to sign up to a permanent truce.

The presidents of Congo, also called Congo-Brazzaville, of Mauritania and of Djibouti were present at the start of Thursday’s meeting, while Algeria’s new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, was represented by his prime minister.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country had hosted the Berlin talks, had initially been expected for the talks but did not come.

Libya has been mired in chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that killed longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi. Turkey is planning a military deployment to Libya to shore up the UN-backed government while Haftar is backed by Egypt, Russia and the UAE.

The crisis has deeply worried countries to the south of Libya, which are already battling a bloody jihadist insurgency.

“Africa’s worry is that there’s a risk that all these weapons (from Libya) will transit through the Sahel,” Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the UN mission in Libya, UNSMIL, said there had been “continued blatant violations” of the arms embargo, with planes bringing in advanced weapons, armored vehicles, advisers and fighters.

France-Turkey dispute escalates over Libya and Mediterranean

Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

France-Turkey dispute escalates over Libya and Mediterranean

  • French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey of sending ships with Syrian mercenaries to Libya in a breach of the Berlin peace conference
Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: French President Emmanuel Macron stepped up his war of words with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, accusing Turkey of meddling in Libya and announcing France will send warships to support Greece in its standoff with Ankara over energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier, Macron accused Turkey of sending ships with Syrian mercenaries to Libya in a breach of the Berlin peace conference where world leaders agreed to stay out of the conflict.

“This is an explicit and serious infringement of what was agreed in Berlin. It’s a broken promise,” said Macron.

French paper Le Monde also quoted French intelligence claims that several Syrian mercenaries brought to Libya by Turkey have deserted and fled to Italy.

However, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry rejected Macron’s allegations as “fanciful” and blamed France for Libya’s instability.

It is not the first time ties between Elysee and Ankara have frayed. Issues including Syrian Kurdish officials meeting Macron last year, NATO, and Turkey’s oil and gas drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean have created deep fault lines between the two countries.

Oded Berkowitz, a security analyst, said the involvement of several countries in the Libyan issue complicated any potential political resolution.

“The more these countries become involved for their own interests, as for example is the case with Turkey’s official intervention in support of the GNA, the situation will further complicate,” he told Arab News.

Although the Berlin conference was “well intentioned,” its conclusions were violated almost immediately, he added.

Galip Dalay, a visiting scholar at the University of Oxford, said that “the center of crisis between Turkey and Europe is moving from Berlin to Paris.”

Amid a simmering dispute over Turkey’s energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, Greece’s Defense Minister, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, recently accused Turkey of provocative behavior and rejected any demands to delimitarize 16 Aegean islands belonging to Greece.

Nathan Vest, a research assistant and Middle East specialist at the RAND Corporation, said Turkey and France’s heated exchange highlights the disjointed international approach to the Libyan crisis.

“While some countries, such as Germany, seek to resolve the conflict diplomatically and are working to do so in good faith, neither Turkey nor France fall into this category. Both ardently back different sides in the conflict, and both still see a military solution as viable, or at least as a means of achieving a more favorable settled resolution,” he told Arab News.

“As long as international backers of the major belligerents feel that way, the conflict will be sustained and the peace process undermined.”

Topics: libya crisis France Turkey Libyan National Army (LNA)

