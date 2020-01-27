You are here

Fighting rages as Libya force pushes toward key western city

Smoke rises from an airstrike behind a tank belonging to forces loyal to the Tripoli-based GNA administration during clashes in Wadi Rabie near Tripoli. (AFP/File)
CAIRO: Officials from Libya’s two rival governments said fighting erupted Sunday as the country’s east-based forces advanced toward the strategic western city of Misrata, further eroding a crumbling cease-fire agreement brokered earlier this month.

The clashes came just hours after the UN decried “continued blatant violations” of an arms embargo on Libya by several unspecified countries. The violations fly in the face of recent pledges to respect the embargo made by world powers at an international conference in Berlin last week.
Libya sits on Africa’s Mediterranean coast, and is divided between rival governments, each supported by various armed militias and foreign backers. It has the ninth largest known oil reserves in the world and the biggest oil reserves in Africa.
Turkey has backed the Tripoli-based GNA, while Haftar, who backs a rival administration in the country’s east, has had support from Russia and some Middle Eastern countries.
Haftar’s forces were advancing some 120 km east of Misrata, near the town of Abugrain, according to the media office of militias allied with the Tripoli administration. It said clashes were still taking place in the outskirts of Abugrein.
An official with Haftar’s forces said they have wrested control of two towns, Qaddaheya and Wadi Zamzam, on their way to Abugrein. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.
Misrata, in western Libya, is the country’s second largest city and is home to militias who oppose Haftar and have been extremely important in the government’s defense of Tripoli. Haftar’s forces have laid siege to the capital since last April. The nationwide truce, brokered by Russia and Turkey, marked the first break in fighting in months, but there have been repeated violations.

SPEEDREAD

Haftar’s forces were advancing some 120 km east of Misrata, near the town of Abugrain, according to the media office of militias allied with the Tripoli administration.

Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert at The Netherlands Institute of International Relations, said Haftar’s swing toward Misrata was a tactic calculated to draw away the Misratan militias defending the capital toward their hometown. He said it had a “good chance of succeeding” and weakening the UN-government’s defenses in Tripoli as a result.
Haftar’s forces captured Sirte earlier this month, a major below to Tripoli-based administration. Sirte is located about 370 km east of Tripoli.
Late Saturday, the UN support mission in Libya released a statement saying “several (countries) who participated in the Berlin Conference” have been violating the arms embargo.
“Over the last ten days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country providing the parties with advanced weapons, armored vehicles, advisers and fighters,” the UN statement said.
Among those who attended the Berlin conference were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The peace push followed a surge in Haftar’s offensive against Tripoli, which threatened to plunge Libya into chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi.
Earlier this month, powerful tribal groups loyal to Haftar also seized several large oil export terminals along the eastern coast as well as southern oil fields. The closure of Libya’s major oil fields and production facilities has resulted in losses of more than $255 million in the six-day period ending Jan. 23, the country’s national oil company said on Saturday.

Topics: Libya Benghazi

Egypt football club chases record after signing 75-year-old to pro contract

Ezz El-Din Bahader
Updated 17 min 39 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Egypt football club chases record after signing 75-year-old to pro contract

  • Today, the Egyptian Football Association has registered the oldest professional player in the world during the current winter transfer period
Updated 17 min 39 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: A 75-year-old Egyptian footballer has his sights set on becoming the world’s oldest professional player following his signing by a third-division club.
Ezz El-Din Bahader was registered with the Egyptian Football Association by the 6th October Football Club, which now wants him to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest pro player. Bahader is far from unfazed by his newfound fame, even comparing himself to Egypt and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.
“He is the top Egyptian professional player and I am the oldest Egyptian player. Age does not matter,” Bahader said.
Under the title “Egyptian Premier League Professional at the age of 75,” the Football Association issued a statement on its official Facebook page.
“Today, the Egyptian Football Association has registered the oldest professional player in the world during the current winter transfer period. He is 75-year-old Ezz El-Din Bahader, who signed for 6th October in the third division,” it said.
Bahader had his first practice with his new club on Friday. Before the warmup, club coach Ahmed Abdel-Ghani had an extended meeting with Bahader, discussing the player’s physical readiness, especially since he hopes to score a goal that would make him the oldest player to score.
“I chose shirt number 23,” Bahader said. “I will play in two games, one against Egy-Telecom which may go up to the second division. That would be the most challenging game for the team, so I will do my best to win.
“The forward position is tough because the player encounters rough play. However, I believe I play well as a forward and I want to make my dream come true, so I have to face the challenges.”
Hossam Bernasos, 6th October vice president, said Bahader was determined to claim the Guinness record.
“We want the honor for Egypt, but he must play in two games according to conditions set by Guinness.”
The current record for the world’s oldest player is held by an Israeli, Isaak Hiyak, who played as a goalkeeper at the age of 73. “Bahader is a top professional with high physical skills. He is a distinguished player,” Bernasos said.

FASTFACT

Ezz El-Din Bahader was registered with the Egyptian Football Association by the 6th October Club, which now wants him to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest pro player.

Ahmed Rabie El-Haddad, a 6th October club board member, told Arab News: “We would do anything that is in the best interests of our country. So we began the process of signing Bahader. We wanted to make his dream come true. Decision-makers should help those who deserve to have their dreams come true.”
El-Haddad said that club officials watched a video of Bahader before signing him.
“We are proud that the player who is close to getting into Guinness carries the name of our club,” El-Haddad said. “This is good promotion for Egypt and for our club.”
El-Haddad believes Bahader can continue to play with the club even after he claims the Guinness record.
“Football is a right for everyone. If he thinks he can continue to play, we welcome him. That will be his decision as well as the decision of the club’s coach.”
Ahmed Hussein, the club’s director of sports activities, said he expected Bahader’s first game with the club to take place next month at home.
If Guinness officially names Bahader as the world’s oldest player, he will be honored by Egypt’s Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy.

Topics: egypt football

