You are here

  • Home
  • UNESCO chief highlights importance of history’s lessons at Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

UNESCO chief highlights importance of history’s lessons at Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Friday hailed how well Saudi Arabia’s cultural gem of AlUla has been preserved and the lessons future generations can learn from the region’s history. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6vuj9

Updated 13 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

UNESCO chief highlights importance of history’s lessons at Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

  • Audrey Azoulay was speaking at the Hegra Conference of Nobel Prize Laureates
  • UNESCO chief has met with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during her visit to Kingdom
Updated 13 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

ALULA: UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Friday hailed how well Saudi Arabia’s cultural gem of AlUla has been preserved and the lessons future generations can learn from the region’s history.

Speaking at the Hegra Conference of Nobel Prize Laureates, which is being held at the site’s Maraya Hall, Azoulay highlighted the importance of the site in promoting a cultural exchange. 

She joined more than 20 Nobel Prize winners and 100 leading thinkers at the forum to discuss global social issues, and offer solutions in areas including education, technology, health care and sustainability.

The UNESCO leader said that she had been impressed by AlUla’s historical diversity and the lessons it offers visitors. “This ensures that heritage is a motive for peace, education and so much more.”

Later, in an interview posted on the conference’s Twitter page, Azoulay said: “AlUla’s diversity left an impression on me, how civilizations have lived here in harmony, and left traces and wisdom for us that we need to listen to.”

Asked what the most pressing issue facing the world today was, Azoulay said: “Right now we have an emergency, first and foremost, it is our relationship with nature. We need to learn how to live with nature in harmony, it’s something that we’ve lost. And that is our challenge.”

She dedicated a message to younger generations: “I would like to say that, first, it is our responsibility to pass (our heritage) on to them and it’s their responsibility to take care of it.”

Azoulay, who has met with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during her visit to the Kingdom, is a speaker at the three-day conference which began on Jan. 30. 

During her talk, she discussed global issues related to innovation, sustainability, heritage preservation and building a common vision for the future. Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, culture minister and governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, shared a photo of the original transcript signed by Saudi

Arabia’s founder, King Abdul Aziz, that marked the Kingdom as the fourth country to join UNESCO.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla UNESCO Audrey Azoulay Nobel laureate

Related

Saudi Arabia
UNESCO chief visits Ministry of Culture and Al-Turaif
Saudi Arabia
King Salman meets UNESCO chief in Riyadh

Saudi envoy, UN official review efforts to end Syria conflict

Updated 29 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi envoy, UN official review efforts to end Syria conflict

Updated 29 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, met the deputy special envoy of UN secretary-general for Syria, Khawla Matar, in New York on Friday.

During the meeting, they reviewed UN efforts to end the conflict in Syria.

Al-Mouallimi highlighted Saudi support for efforts aimed at a political solution and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Syrian people.

On Thursday, Al-Mouallimi met Daryl Mundis, the registrar of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, to discuss the tribunal’s anti-terror investigations.

The Saudi envoy also met Rabab Fatima, the newly appointed permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN. They reviewed joint cooperation between the Kingdom and Bangladesh and discussed the humanitarian crisis facing the Muslim Rohingya minority  in Myanmar.

 

Topics: Syrian War

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sends vital aid to Pakistan, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia donates $1 million to UN Alliance of Civilizations

Latest updates

SAMA announces the launch of nonbank licenses
Saudi envoy, UN official review efforts to end Syria conflict
UAE to reopen labor market for Bangladeshis ‘very soon’: Envoy
Pakistan halts China flights amid coronavirus outbreak
Fiery Lebanon demonstrations lose steam

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.