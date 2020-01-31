Shamsan Castle is located in Abha at the base of a mountain where a number of ancient tombstones have been found along with building and wall foundations.
Stones and clay were the primary construction materials of the time, and stone tools found at the site date back to the third millennium B.C. Fragments of ceramics made of red clay, from the first millennium B.C., have also been unearthed.
The castle is a large rectangular building with three towers and a main entrance on the west side overlooking the city.
A four-meter-wide door on the west wall opens to a central courtyard which is surrounded by rooms and facilities. Most of the castle walls are still intact, despite their age.
This photograph was taken by Mustafa Abdulhadi as part of the Colors of Saudi competition.
ThePlace: Shamsan Castle in Saudi Arabia’s Abha region
https://arab.news/6mnbr
ThePlace: Shamsan Castle in Saudi Arabia’s Abha region
- The castle is a large rectangular building with three towers and a main entrance on the west side overlooking the city
Shamsan Castle is located in Abha at the base of a mountain where a number of ancient tombstones have been found along with building and wall foundations.