ThePlace: Shamsan Castle in Saudi Arabia's Abha region

Photo/Saudi Tourism
  The castle is a large rectangular building with three towers and a main entrance on the west side overlooking the city
Shamsan Castle is located in Abha at the base of a mountain where a number of ancient tombstones have been found along with building and wall foundations.
Stones and clay were the primary construction materials of the time, and stone tools found at the site date back to the third millennium B.C. Fragments of ceramics made of red clay, from the first millennium B.C., have also been unearthed.
The castle is a large rectangular building with three towers and a main entrance on the west side overlooking the city.
A four-meter-wide door on the west wall opens to a central courtyard which is surrounded by rooms and facilities. Most of the castle walls are still intact, despite their age.
Saudi envoy, UN official review efforts to end Syria conflict

Arab News

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, met the deputy special envoy of UN secretary-general for Syria, Khawla Matar, in New York on Friday.

During the meeting, they reviewed UN efforts to end the conflict in Syria.

Al-Mouallimi highlighted Saudi support for efforts aimed at a political solution and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Syrian people.

On Thursday, Al-Mouallimi met Daryl Mundis, the registrar of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, to discuss the tribunal’s anti-terror investigations.

The Saudi envoy also met Rabab Fatima, the newly appointed permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN. They reviewed joint cooperation between the Kingdom and Bangladesh and discussed the humanitarian crisis facing the Muslim Rohingya minority  in Myanmar.

 

