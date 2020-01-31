ThePlace: Shamsan Castle in Saudi Arabia’s Abha region

Saudi envoy, UN official review efforts to end Syria conflict

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, met the deputy special envoy of UN secretary-general for Syria, Khawla Matar, in New York on Friday.

During the meeting, they reviewed UN efforts to end the conflict in Syria.

Al-Mouallimi highlighted Saudi support for efforts aimed at a political solution and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Syrian people.

On Thursday, Al-Mouallimi met Daryl Mundis, the registrar of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, to discuss the tribunal’s anti-terror investigations.

The Saudi envoy also met Rabab Fatima, the newly appointed permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN. They reviewed joint cooperation between the Kingdom and Bangladesh and discussed the humanitarian crisis facing the Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar.