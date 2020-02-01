You are here

Israeli warplanes hit Hamas in Gaza after border fire

The latest uptick of violence came after US President Donald Trump enraged Palestinians with a controversial peace plan which would allow Israel to annex swathes of territory in the occupied West Bank. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Israeli warplanes hit Hamas in Gaza after border fire

  • The bombing targetted Hamas’ weapon storage facilities and an underground infrastructure
  • The strikes followed successive rounds of cross-border fire from Gaza
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli warplanes hit the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas on Saturday after cross-border mortar fire by Palestinian militants, the Israeli army said.
Fighter aircraft hit “Hamas terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip,” an army statement said.
“Among the targets were weapon storage facilities and an underground infrastructure used by the Hamas terror organisation,” the English-language statement said.
There were no reports of casualties.
The strikes followed successive rounds of cross-border fire from Gaza on Friday and the launch of balloons fitted with incendiary devices into southern Israel.
Israel retaliated to Friday’s first volley with tank fire on what an army statement called a “Hamas military post” in southern Gaza.
The latest uptick of violence came after US President Donald Trump enraged Palestinians with a controversial peace plan which would allow Israel to annex swathes of territory in the occupied West Bank.
But it has so far been on nothing like the scale of flare-ups last year.
Israel carried out air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza early Friday after three rockets were fired the previous evening, causing neither casualties nor damage, the army said.
Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008, but over the past year, the Islamists have gradually shaped an informal truce with Israel, under which the Jewish state has eased its crippling blockade of Gaza in exchange for calm.

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza Peace deal

Passenger plane skids off snowy runaway in Iran

Updated 01 February 2020
AP

Passenger plane skids off snowy runaway in Iran

  • The plane overshot the landing strip by only a few meters
  • One of the plane’s wheels slipped six meters due to heavy snowfall
Updated 01 February 2020
AP

TEHRAN: An Iranian jetliner skidded off a snowy runway in the western city of Kermanshah due to low visibility on Saturday, Iran’s state TV said.
The report said that there were no injuries and that the plane overshot the landing strip by only a few meters. The Iran Air flight coming from the capital, Tehran, had not experienced any technical problems, it added.
The state-run IRNA said one of the plane’s wheels slipped six meters due to heavy snowfall when it was in taxiway after landing.
This is the second time in a week that a plane skidded off the runaway in Iran.
On Monday, an Iranian passenger airliner carrying some 150 passengers skidded off the runway and into a highway next to the airport in the southern city of Mahshahr, after losing its landing gear in a hard landing.
Iran is still coping with the aftermath of the January accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner over Tehran. The plane was shot down by the Revolutionary Guard earlier this month amid heightened tensions with the United States, killing all 176 people aboard.
Iran has a history of frequent air accidents blamed on its aging aircraft and poor maintenance.

Topics: Iran

